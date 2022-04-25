Raúl Labrador, a Republican candidate for Idaho attorney general, made a stop in Blackfoot on April 21 and visited with potential supporters at Tommy Vaughn’s.
Labrador is the former U.S. Representative for Idaho’s 1st Congressional District where he served for eight years and the former chair of the Idaho Republican Party. He also ran for governor in 2018 but lost in the primaries to the former lieutenant governor, Brad Little.
Labrador said the job of the attorney general is to “tell the state government what is constitutional and what is not.” This is a job he believes his opponent, the incumbent Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, is not fulfilling properly. Wasden is the longest serving attorney general in Idaho history, now serving for 19 years.
“I want to make sure that the two branches of government are following the constitution, and that’s the difference between me and the current attorney general,” Labrador said. He claimed that Wasden has said that the role of the position is to “legally justify whatever the governor wants to do.”
“When you take the oath of office as the attorney general, you say that you’ll protect and defend the constitution of the state of Idaho, and the Constitution of the United States. There’s nothing in there about protecting and defending the governor or the bureaucracy,” Labrador said.
While Wasden said that Idaho code does specify that the governor may request the services of the attorney general, it does not call on him to legally justify the governor’s decisions. The attorney general is meant to provide the governor with advice and if called upon may have to legally defend those decisions.
“It is extremely concerning that my opponent does not understand or respect the most basic tenets of an attorney/client relationship. It’s even more concerning that my opponent appears to believe that he can pick and choose his clients as the attorney general for the state of Idaho,” Wasden said.
One of the major points of disagreement between them is that Labrador believes the length of time the governor has had a state of emergency declared is unconstitutional, while Wasden’s interpretation of the constitution is that it is within the governor’s constitutional abilities.
The governor officially ended the state of emergency on April 15.
Labrador interprets the section of Idaho code pertaining to declaring a state of emergency to say that the governor can only have a state of emergency declared for 30 days, and then he can extend it for another 30 days, bringing the total to 60 days where the governor can declare a state of emergency. Then the governor needs to call in the Legislature who can then decide if the state of emergency should be extended further, he said.
Wasden interprets the statute much differently. He said Idaho code doesn’t say what happens after the 60 days of a state of emergency, whether it ends or continues. He said the statute has to be read as written, and he doesn’t get to make anything up.
Wasden also pointed out that the governor has been issuing new emergency declarations, so they haven’t gone longer than 60 days. He also points out that the Legislature can end the state of emergency at any time, and they haven’t the three times they’ve met since it started.
He also said that an emergency might last longer then 60 days. An example Wasden brought up was when in 1910 a fire in north Idaho lasted for 90 days.
“So on the 61st day do you just say, ‘Oh, no longer an emergency. We’re going to roll up the fire hoses and put em’ in the fire truck and just drive… back to the station,’ or do you continue to put out the fire?” Wasden said.
“That’s a ridiculous statement. The statute is clear. It says 30 days and 30 days. That means that it ends after 60 days,” Labrador said. “The governor didn’t have the authority to keep extending it. It’s not about what the Legislature didn’t do, it’s about what the governor didn’t have the authority to do.”