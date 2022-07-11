In the 2022 Idaho PBS Kids Writers Contest, sponsored by Idaho Public Television and IDeal, seven out of the 10 eastern Idaho winners came from local areas.
These winners included Whitlee May Filmore of Blackfoot; Hudson Tracy of Victor; Ella Warmann of Idaho Falls; Oakley Nebeker of Blackfoot; Lucy Rogers of Blackfoot; Brooklyn Tracy of Victor; and Charlotte Rainsdon of Blackfoot.
Ridge Crest Elementary fist-grader and Blackfoot resident Charlotte Rainsdon placed in the PBS Writers Contest for the second year in a row.
Daughter of author Brittany Rainsdon, Charlotte began following in her mother’s footsteps as she entered the PBS Writers Contest earlier this year. Brittany was proud to see her daughter share a similar passion. Brittany Rainsdon was one of three winners in the 2022 Writers of the Future Contest. Her story “Last Dying Season” is set to be published in the “L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future, Vol. 38” later this year.
After entering the contest for four consecutive years, a total of 16 entries, Brittany Rainsdon won the Writers of the Future Award, something she hopes will push her writing into the professional field.
In a phone interview Friday, Charlotte encouraged her mom to talk about her own stories. However, Brittany Rainsdon shifted the conversation back to her daughter, who she believes deserves her time in the spotlight.
Charlotte then preceded to recite the plot from her win in the 2021 contest.
“I got first place last year for a story I wrote about a unicorn with one leg. The unicorn lost the running race and the swimming race, but she finally won the car race. I really wanted my story to win again this year,” Charlotte, 7, said.
This year, Charlotte decided to write about an elephant who made friends with crocodiles.
“There was an elephant named Ena who got lost from her family. She tried to cross the river but the crocodiles growled at her,” Charlotte said. “After asking nicely to cross the river, Ena thought the crocodiles weren’t scary. They all became friends.”
Charlotte’s story “Ena the Elephant and the Cranky Crocodiles” won second place in the eastern Idaho first grade category.
“She was pretty excited to win. She would ask me everyday ‘Did I win? Did they say who the winners are yet,’” Brittany Rainsdon said.
Multiple children from Charlotte’s school entered the contest. The moms would text back and forth to see if anyone had heard the results, Brittany Rainsdon said.
After hearing that she placed for the second consecutive year, Charlotte was excited to receive her prizes. Charlotte said she won a pencil that changes colors, a coloring set, a book, tattoo stickers and a backpack.
“What was the big thing you won, Charlotte?” Brittany Rainsdon asked.
“Oh yeah, a big check!” Charlotte said.
Sponsored by IDeal, an Idaho college savings program, the PBS Writers Contest awarded each winner a $100 check.
“We have sponsored this event since 2017. We are looking to support youth, and we love that this contest is statewide. It gives an opportunity for all kids in Idaho,” Christie Stoll, executive director of IDeal, said.
“We want to be there to support families that are dreaming big. Every little bit you save now is something you don’t have to pay back later,” Stoll said. “Toy prizes won’t last a lifetime, but education will.”
Charlotte received her $100 check from IDeal June 18 at Idaho State University.
“Charlotte was able to read her story in front of the other kids that entered, and they gave her a check to hold up at the ceremony,” Brittany Rainsdon said. “It was exciting to see the kids celebrated and encouraged.”
Charlotte said her story took her a month to write, as she went through the entire writing process, producing draft after draft. Charlotte said she was happy she won, but that is not the most important thing.
“I just want to encourage kids to read, write and color. Enter the contest because it is fun, even if you don’t win,” Charlotte said.