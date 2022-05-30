Preparing to raise the colors at the beginning of the Memorial Day service at Grove City Cemetery. See Page A3 for more Memorial Day photos from Grove City and the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery.
Richard Leavitt speaks during Memorial Day services at Grove City Cemetery.
A 21-gun salute.
Blackfoot Mayor Marc Carroll speaks during Memorial Day services at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery Monday afternoon.
Service members attached flowers to a wreath at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery.
“Taps” is played at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery.
Members of the Blackfoot Fire Department played “Amazing Grace” on bagpipes at Memorial Day services.
