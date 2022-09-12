TIGER-GRIZZ INVITATIONAL
GIRLS
Note: Full results at athletic.net
5K Varsity B
Teams: 1. Soda Spring 103 2. Malad 106 3. Ririe 108 4. Snake River 126 5. Salmon 138 6. Raft River 141 7. Teton 170 8. Sugar-Salem 172 9. South Fremont 212 10. Bear Lake 246 11. Firth 281 12. Grace 286 13. West Side 298 14. North Fremont 318 15. West Jefferson 437.
Individuals
1. Allie Black 20:08.9 (Raft River) 2. Kynzie Nielson 20:28.1 (Firth) 3. Brylin Bills 20:55.2 (Salmon) 4. Liza Boone 21:01.6 (Ririe) 5. Aubree Williams 21:06.1 (Declo) 6. Keziah Westover 21:17.3 (West Side) 7. Alayna Babcock 21:21.3 (Butte County) 8. Lucy Boone 21:27.7 (Ririe) 9. India Galloway 21:28.3 (Soda Springs) 10. Cally Coleman 21:34.0 (Malad).
5K Varsity A
Teams: 1. Rocky Mountain 71 2. Preston 73 3. Skyline 115 4. Thunder Ridge 154 5. Idaho Falls 158 6. Twin Falls 170 7. Pocatello 177 8. Highland 180 9. Rigby 206 10. Owyhee 245 11. Madison 307 12. Skyview 325 13. Burley 328 14. Mountain Home 341 15. Shelley 373 16. Blackfoot 406 17. Century 476 18. Hillcrest 479.
Individuals
1. Nelah Roberts 19:08.9 (Skyline) 2. Courtney Earl 19:39.2 (Thunder Ridge) 3. Marina Renna 19:54.1 (Skyline) 4. Bailey Bird 20:01.7 (Pocatello) 5. Gracie Buhrley 20:05.7 (Rocky Mountain) 6. Hailey Renzello 20:10.1 (Pocatello) 7. Faith Johnson 20:11.7 (Owyhee) 8. Kylene McCune 20:17.0 (Rocky Mountain) 9. Tenley Kirkbride 20:17.1 (Preston) 10. Brighton Heywood 20:21.6 (Rocky Mountain).
BOYS
5K Varsity B
Teams: 1. Sugar-Salem 86 2. West Side 100 3. Snake River 144 4. North Fremont 148 5. Teton 149 6. South Fremont 151 7. Soda Springs 153 8. Grace 160 9. Firth 172 10. Malad 194 11. Ririe 253 12. Bear Lake 323 13. Salmon 335 14. Raft River 343 15. Leadore 387 16. West Jefferson 426.
Individuals
1. Corbin Johnston 17:01.2 (North Fremont) 2. Kayden Gentry 17:20.7 (Soda Springs) 3. Dylan Ball 17:30.6 (Sugar-Salem) 4. Zack Johnston 17:43.0 (North Fremont) 5. Levi Robbins 17:43.3 (Firth) 6. Bradyn Noreen 17:46.4 (West Side) 7. Mason Smith 17:52.1 (Sugar-Salem) 8. Zane Lindquist 17:54.6 (Teton) 9. Jacob Hammond 18:02.1 (Snake River) 10. Strider Perry 18:06.7 (Firth).
5K Varsity A
Teams: 1. Rocky Mountain 30 2. Idaho Falls 64 3. Skyline 121 4. Pocatello 168 5. Twin Falls 187 6. Burley 200 7. Highland 210 8. Rigby 225 9. Thunder Ridge 237 10. Owyhee 270 11. Madison 286 12. Preston 304 13. Blackfoot 318 14. Idaho Falls 348 15. Skyview 353 16. Shelley 403 17. Nampa 405 18. Mountain Home 570 19. Hillcrest 571 20. Century 579.
Individual
1. Landon Heemeyer 16:10.1 (Rocky Mountain) 2. Tyler Sainsbury 16:19.0 (Rocky Mountain) 3. Stockton Stevens 16:28.6 (Twin Falls) 4. Hunter Hill 16:43.8 (Rocky Mountain) 5. Keith Uitdewilligen 16:52.6 (Rocky Mountain) 6. Aaron Bradshaw 16:53.3 (Burley) 7. Samuel Visser 17:11.2 (Preston) 8. Joshua Duvall 17:13.1 (Rigby) 9. Russell Peck 17:17.3 (Pocatello) 10. Jaiden Liddle 17:18.2 (Idaho Falls).