The results have been reported for the Idaho primary elections, and the candidates will now begin campaigning for the general election which will take place on Nov. 8.
The unofficial results of the election for Bingham County were fully counted around midnight.
The Republican Party pick for governor will be incumbent Brad Little, who received 58.16% of the vote out of seven other candidates. The pick for the Democratic Party will be Stephen Heidt who received 85.20%. The Constitution Party candidate Chantyrose Davison tied with a write-in, and the Libertarian Party will put forward Paul Sand, who received 75% of the vote.
For the Senate seat, incumbent Mike Crapo will be the Republican Party’s pick, securing 74.56% of the vote. The Democratic Party will put forward David Roth, who received 59.80% of the vote. The Constitution Party pick will be Ray J. Writz and the Libertarian Party pick will be Idaho Sierra Law.
The Republican Party pick for the U.S. House of Representatives 2nd Congressional District will be incumbent Mike Simpson, who received 50.52% of the vote in the county. The Democratic Party pick will be Wendy Norman.
For lieutenent governor, Scott Bedke received 55.73% of the county vote. The Democratic Party pick will be Terri Pickens Manweiler. The Constitution Party pick will be Pro-Life (A person, formerly known as Marvin Richardson).
The Republican Party pick for secretary of state from the county vote went to Phil McGrane, who received 46.82% of the vote. The Democratic Party pick will be Shawn Keenan.
Brandon D. Woolf will be the pick for state controller for the Republican Party, Dianna David will be the pick for the Democratic Party and Miste Gardner will be the pick for the Constitution Party.
Incumbent State Treasurer Julie A. Ellsworth will be the pick for the Republican Party and Jill L. Ellsworth will be the pick for the Democratic Party.
County voters favored Raúl R. Labrador for attorney general, who received 54.04% of the vote and the pick for the Democratic Party will be Steven Scanlin.
For Superintendent of Public Instruction, Debbie Critchfield got 46.75% of the county vote. The Democratic Party pick will be Terry L. Gilbert.
In the race for the state Senate seat for Legislative District 30, Julie VanOrden has become the pick for the Republican Party with 58.43% of the vote. The Democratic Party pick for the seat will be Dave Archuleta.
For State Representative District 30 Position A, David Cannon will be the pick for the Republican Party. For Position B, Julianne Young will be the pick for the Republican Party and Travis Oler will be the pick for the Democratic Party.
In the elections for Bingham County offices, the only picks are from the Republican Party.
Incumbent Whitney Manwaring is the pick for county commissoner of Second District. In the Third District, Eric Jackson will be the pick with 51.33% of the vote, ahead of incumbent Jessica Lewis.
Pamela Wray Eckhardt will be the pick for clerk of the District Court, Tanna Beal will be the pick for County Treasurer and Donovan D. Harrington will be the pick for County Assessor. All of them were running the primary unopposed.
James “Jimmy” Roberts will be the pick for county coroner with 72.74% of the vote.
In the Moreland Cemetery vote, 66.52% voted in favor to 33.48% against. In the Riverside Thomas Cemetery vote, 69.48% voted in favor to 30.52% against. In the vote on the East Idaho Sewer Formation, 75.55% voted in favor to 24.45% against.
The last day for county election results to be finalized is May 24 and the last day for state elections to be certified is June 1.