The Bingham County public hearing on the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes’ proposed rezoning of land for the purpose of creating a substance abuse treatment center for Shoshone-Bannock Tribal members has been tabled until a later meeting.
The county Planning and Zoning Commission gathered on Wednesday and the motion to table the rezoning was made by Commissioner William Aullman on the grounds that the tribes did not have their legal representation present.
Bingham County Prosecutor Paul Rogers addressed the commission at the beginning of Wednesday’s meeting, encouraging the commissioners to focus on the definition of what to classify the proposed facility as to determine whether it would be allowed under Idaho administrative rules.
The tribes are applying to have the land parcel rezoned as a residential agriculture zoning district from the agriculture zoning district it is now, so that the facility they want to establish would be allowed.
The proposed facility was determined to be most closely related to a residential care facility originally, but the prosecutor found that code defines an addiction treatment facility as an office space, which would not be allowed in a residential agriculture zone. Rogers wanted the commission to take in testimony from the applicant and the public to better understand what the facility’s use would be.
As the tribes’ legal representation was not present, the commission determined that it would be best to give them time to prepare and submit more information on the use for the facility. From here, Monte Gray, the legal representation for the tribes, and Rogers will converse and once more information is submitted, the county will reschedule the public hearing. The only instance where the public hearing wouldn’t be rescheduled would be if the tribes decided to withdraw.
Yvette Towersap, policy analyst with the tribes, said that they didn’t expect the commission to bring up the legal definition of the facility. She said from here they would be conferring with the tribes’ legal counsel to determine where they take the rezoning proposal.
“We appreciate the opportunity that the commission offered … to allow us the extra time to get that legal advice,” Towersap said.
Tribal Health Director Sunny Stone said that the 24-hour room and board facility won’t just offer treatment for substance abuse, but also training in life skills like cooking, cleaning and other basic classes.
There were 16 testimonies that were pre-submitted to the public hearing, with six of those testimonies in support and 10 of them in opposition. One testimony from Jessie Hamilton had 53 names of others who supported his letter.
The 3.3 acres of land in question is located at 350 South 700 West and it’s been owned by the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes since 2020 when they purchased it from the Lillian Vallely School after they closed their doors. Originally the tribes had used the facility to hold a tribal youth education program, but they’ve moved that program back onto reservation grounds.
“Fort Hall is a large location, why not find something in their location which would work better for them in their location. Not Bingham County!” wrote Linda Wright in her email to the county.
“The community of Riverton is a rural, multi-generational, ranching and farming community. It is the quintessential, rural, farming community. A majority of the farmland is held by farming families that are now in the third and fourth generation. It is a deep-rooted culture and will remain so for generations to come,” wrote Jessie Hamilton in his testimony.
The Tribes want to put the treatment facility on this land because the existing facility has many of the amenities they need and because the secluded nature of the property allows those seeking treatment to have privacy. The nearest subdivision to this property is a little over a mile away.
Stone said the tribes need this facility to meet a high demand of care for people who struggle with substance abuse.
“We often run into issues where we cannot find a facility within the state to provide those services for our patients,” Stone said. “This really provides an opportunity for us to keep our patients here locally so that they can heal and recover in our community.”
Sammy Matsaw Jr. wrote, “Just as communities across the country are struggling with the harsh realities of drug and alcohol use disorder and the need for treatment, the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes are suffering from intergenerational trauma related to land theft and many related factors creating a tremendous need for providing a residential treatment facility.”
“This is an extremely dangerous move for our little community. Dangerous for our children and families as well as our lands that our farmers own,” wrote Ashley Marlow in her testimony.
Stone pointed out that when screening newcomers to the facility, they would look at court records and past histories of violence, and if there is a significant history of violence the patient would be referred to a different facility.
“It’s really important to ensure that the community understands that this is a secure and safe facility,” Stone said. “We do in fact screen our patients because we want both our patients and our staff as well as the community to be safe.”
