The Bingham County public hearing on the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes’ proposed rezoning of land for the purpose of creating a substance abuse treatment center for Shoshone-Bannock Tribal members has been tabled until a later meeting.

The county Planning and Zoning Commission gathered on Wednesday and the motion to table the rezoning was made by Commissioner William Aullman on the grounds that the tribes did not have their legal representation present.


