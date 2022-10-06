Fifth-graders from Ridge Crest Elementary School left the school grounds and walked to Veterans Park, also known as Airport Park, Wednesday where they met with city and state officials to plant two trees in celebration of Arbor Day.

While Arbor Day isn’t until April 28, Blackfoot Mayor Marc Carroll explained, “We’re doing it today because the weather is a lot nicer this time of year than it is in April.” The mayor spoke to the students and read a proclamation about the founding of Arbor Day and what the holiday means.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.