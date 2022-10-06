Fifth-graders from Ridge Crest Elementary School left the school grounds and walked to Veterans Park, also known as Airport Park, Wednesday where they met with city and state officials to plant two trees in celebration of Arbor Day.
While Arbor Day isn’t until April 28, Blackfoot Mayor Marc Carroll explained, “We’re doing it today because the weather is a lot nicer this time of year than it is in April.” The mayor spoke to the students and read a proclamation about the founding of Arbor Day and what the holiday means.
“Trees can reduce the erosion of our precious soil by wind and water, lower our heating and cooling costs, moderate the temperature, clean the air and produce oxygen and provide habitat for wildlife,” Carroll said. “Trees are a renewable resource, giving up paper and wood for our homes, fuel for our fires, and countless other wood products. Trees in our city increase property values, enhance the economic vitality of business areas, and beautify our community. Trees, wherever they are planted, are a source of joy and spiritual renewal.”
““That’s why we’re all here today. And again, we thank each one of you kids for coming out here to help us with this,” Carroll finished.
Carroll also informed the students that the Parks and Recreation Department had brought cookies and water. “You’re welcome to have some refreshments,” he said.
“After you plant the trees,” one of the teachers said.
“After you plant the trees,” Carroll agreed.
And off the 60-some students went to go bury the fledgling roots of the two saplings that had been provided by the parks department. They shoveled soil on top of the roots, providing it with the protection it needs to live and grow.
“Some students have never had to plant a tree, so it’s just a great first time opportunity for them,” said Jacalyn Bombard, a fifth grade teacher at Ridge Crest Elementary School.
As the kids worked to plant two new saplings, they received a surprise visit from someone who speaks for the trees, the Lorax. He arrived along with Gerry Bates, the state urban forester, who spoke to the students after the saplings had been put in the ground.
Bates spoke to the history of Arbor Day, which was started when J. Sterling Morton moved from Pennsylvania to Nebraska, and found that it was essentially a featureless plain.
“He took it on himself to start a holiday that celebrated the planting of trees,” Bates said. Over a million trees were planted in Nebraska on the first Arbor Day in 1872.
Morton also started the Arbor Day Foundation, which has a program called Tree City USA. For a city to be one of these, they have to have a tree department or committee, a tree ordinance, as well as $2 per capita spent for the care of the trees which can include volunteer time.
“The best and last thing, you have to celebrate Arbor Day, and the Lorax is all for that. And so on behalf of the Idaho Department of Lands and the Arbor Day Foundation, it’s my pleasure to present the 14th Tree City USA award to the City of Blackfoot,” Bates said.
Blackfoot has been celebrating Arbor Day for some time, and they don’t plan on stopping anytime soon.
“This started long before I got here,” said Wade Gardner, the Parks and Recreation director of three years. “It’s a benefit. We want to maintain our status for Tree City USA and do what we need to do for the community.”
“We want to keep the kids involved. They’re kind of our future. One of them might have this job one of these days and we want to keep them involved and understand what this is all about and the importance of trees,” Gardner said.
As the students grow older and become adults, the saplings they planted will grow older and become trees.
“Absolutely they will (remember today). The first year I was involved in this with my students, they are in high school, and they still talk about doing this,” Bombard said.
