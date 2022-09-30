RIRIE – As the rain began to fall midway through the first quarter Friday night it became apparent that running the ball was going to be the best option for moving down the field.
But unfortunately for the host Ririe Bulldogs it was the visitors from Firth that found their ground game.
The Cougars ran for 240 yards and five touchdowns in the 47-0 victory Friday night.
“I thought the kids executed the game plan perfectly,” Firth head coach Rigo Vasquez said. “We ran the ball very well and were able to capitalize on our opportunities. And with weather like we had tonight we needed to.”
Firth opened the scoring late in the first quarter on an 18-yard run by quarterback Gage Vasquez.
With time running out in the opening quarter and the rain becoming heavier, Vasquez threw his lone touchdown pass of the game, a 10-yard completion to Burton Park to extend the lead to 13-0 after one quarter.
Ririe first year head coach Josh Huntsman encouraged his team on the sidelines to keep playing despite the early deficit, and after moving the ball down the field on their first drive of the second quarter one big mistake changed the course of the game.
Firth’s Wyatt Nelson intercepted a Dennis Barnett pass and returned it 45 yards for a touchdown to make the lead 20-0. It would stay that way at halftime.
“We had a rough day at the office,” Huntsman said. “With the emotion of senior night and us being without one of our top players, our heads weren’t fully in the game. The kids played hard, but when you are changing a culture you are going to have games like this.”
Unfortunately for the Bulldogs the Cougars offense did not slow down.
It took less than two minutes of the third quarter for Burton Park to scamper 25 yards for a touchdown to make the score 26-0 Firth.
Five minutes later Vasquez scored on a six-yard run. And Kyle Jacobsen closed out the scoring with a 10 yard run.
Jacobsen added another touchdown run in the fourth quarter from five yards to make the final 47-0.
“I thought Starbucks ran really well tonight,” Vasquez said of Jacobsen. “He was able to make the tough runs and get the hard yards.”
Jacobsen finished the night with 16 caries for 145 yards and the two touchdowns. Vasquez added 57 yards on 15 carries and his two touchdowns.
Carter Huntsman led Ririe with 14 carries for 32 yards.
Firth (3-2, 1-0 Nuclear Conference) hosts Salmon next Friday. Ririe (2-4, 1-1) travels to West Jefferson.
FIRTH 47, RIRIE 0
Firth 13 7 20 7 -- 47
Ririe 0 0 0 0 -- 0
Scoring summary
First quarter
F – Gage Vasquez 18 run (Vasquez kick)
F – Burton Park 10 pass from Vasquez (kick failed)
Second quarter
F – Wyatt Nelson 45 interception return (Vasquez kick)
Third quarter
F – Park 25 run (kick failed)
F – Vasquez 6 run (Vasquez kick)
F – Kyle Jacobsen 10 run (Vasquez kick)
Fourth quarter
F – Jacobsen 5 run (Vazquez kick
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – Firth : Kyle Jacobsen 16-145-2, Gage Vasquez 15-57-2, Alex Vasquez 4-6, Burton Park 2-32-1, Ririe: Carter Huntsman 14-32, Hyrum Boone 12-(-4), Aaron Martinez 9-42, Houston Brown 2-(-2), Rafe Newton 1-0.
PASSING – Firth: Gage Vasquez 5-15-49-1-0. Ririe: Dennis Barnett 2-7-0-0-1.
RECEIVING – Firth: Alex Vasquez 2-17, Kyle Jacobsen 1-22, Buton Park 1-10-1. Ririe: Houston Brown 2-0.
