Clemente-50th Anniversary

Roberto Clemente of the Pittsburgh Pirates is seen in Tampa, Fla., March 3, 1963. Fifty years after his death, Clemente, the skillful outfielder, remains one of the most revered figures in Puerto Rico and Latin America. His graceful flare and powerful arm were unrivaled in his era, but his humanitarian efforts are perhaps his greatest legacy. Half a century after he played, many of today’s Latino baseball players credit him for paving the way.

 AP Photo/Preston Stroup, File

When Puerto Ricans belt the name Roberto Clemente in song, they want the world to understand their pride, unity and culture. Clemente, for them, is the pinnacle of what it means to be a true Puerto Rican. His name is in their songs, and kids read about his story in school. His picture hangs in the houses of many Latino ballplayers.

“When we’re being challenged, and they’re trying to figure out who we are, the answer is we all wear No. 21,” said Luis Clemente, Roberto’s middle son. “We are Roberto Clemente, so you know who we are. This is the face of what makes a Puerto Rican.”


