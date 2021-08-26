ROCKFORD — Rockford Elementary is going to both in-person and remote learning temporarily due to four staff members contracting COVID-19.
The move was effective Wednesday, Aug. 25, and will continue through Sept. 6 with students expected to return to classes Sept. 7. Parents were notified through a note from Rockford Principal Dave Dougal dated Aug. 24.
Dougal said in the note that Rockford had experienced an increase in community spread of COVID-19 among staff members and appeared to be limited to staff members with student attendance remaining constant.
Snake River School District Superintendent Mark Kress said the move does not apply to any other school in the district.
Dougal said they would have one fourth grade teacher in the building next week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. if there is a need for face-to-face interaction and instructional help, and if remote home learning creates a hardship in the home to email him at dougdavi@snakeriver.org so an alternative plan can be discussed.
“It’s depending on what the parent wants,” Kress said. “Not all families are able to have a parent at home during school hours.”
Kress said they had conclusive community transmission, and elected not to spread it to any other staff or students.
“We’re focusing on the point of attack and keeping everything else functioning,” he added. “The rest of the staff has tested negative and we will test again before coming back to school.”
Kress said there have been no reports of students contracting COVID.
Teachers returned to school Aug. 10 and administrators started Aug. 2.
“It quickly went from two cases to three and then four in two days, so it seemed likely that it was community spread.,” Kress said.