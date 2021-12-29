BLACKFOOT — A magistrate judge in Bingham County denied a motion by prosecutors to require Sheriff Craig Rowland to place himself on leave as he faces charges for threatening a woman with a gun.
Judge Farren Eddins said Rowland is innocent until proven guilty when explaining his ruling at Rowland's first court appearance. He did accept a motion from the Idaho Attorney General's Office that requires Rowland to surrender all of his guns to Idaho State Police, including a gun issued to him by Bingham County.
Rowland is charged with aggravated battery and aggravated assault for a November incident in which he reportedly pointed a gun at a woman's head and told her he was going to shoot her. The victim was chaperoning girls from a church youth group who were delivering a turkey-shaped thank you note to his wife.
Rowland told investigators he thought the girls were trespassing on his property and scoping out his neighborhood. The girls were in the car when Rowland waved down their chaperone as they were driving away. They said Rowland grabbed the victim by her hair, and said they heard and saw him threatening to kill her. Rowland also reportedly pointed his gun at two of the children while looking into the car.
Defense Attorney Justin Oleson said the request for Rowland to put himself on leave was inappropriate, and accused the Idaho Attorney General's Office of conspiring to remove his client from an elected office.
Special Prosecutor Jeffrey Nye countered that he was not asking for Rowland to resign, instead requesting that he be required to place himself on leave as a requirement of release. He argued it was inappropriate for Rowland to act as the chief law enforcement officer for Bingham County while facing criminal charges himself.
Rowland has been under pressure to resign since he was charged, including from the Fraternal Order of Police lodge that represents his deputies. The calls have been driven in part by a statement Rowland made to investigators that his reaction to the note was driven in part by fear that "drunk Indians" from Fort Hall would come to his residence.
Rowland's comments have drawn national attention. The Fort Hall Business Council said he should resign, as did the mayor of Blackfoot and the Bingham County Prosecutor's Office. Rowland did place himself on leave during the investigation, but has since returned to working as sheriff.
Oleson asked that Rowland's service weapon be returned to the Bingham County Sheriff's Office since it is county property. Nye objected that Rowland could order a deputy to give him the gun and that as long as Rowland was in his role as sheriff he effectively still had access to the weapon.
Oleson suggested the weapon be turned in to the Blackfoot Police Department, but Nye said the police department has requested not to be involved with the case. Eddins said the weapon would be turned over to Idaho State Police with Rowland's other guns.
The parties also discussed no-contact orders between Rowland and the victims. Oleson said he had talked to the families of the children who were in the car, and that all but one of them said they did not think the orders were necessary.
Nye revealed, however, that some of the victims' parents had called him after speaking to Oleson and said at least one of them felt Oleson was pressuring them to drop the no-contact order.
That parent reportedly told Nye that they did not feel the no-contact order was necessary, but that if they came across Rowland in a public area with their child, "I would grab her and we would leave no matter the circumstances."
Eddins asked the prosecution to determine which of the victims did and did not want no-contact orders and that the court would reconsider the orders for those who wanted them removed.
Aggravated battery is punishable with up to 15 years in prison. Aggravated assault is punishable with up to five years in prison. Rowland also is charged with exhibition or use of a deadly weapon, a misdemeanor.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Jan. 26 in the Bingham County Courthouse.