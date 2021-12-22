An initial hearing for Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland was continued Wednesday during an online hearing between 7th District Magistrate Judge Faren Eddins from Fremont County, Jeff Nye from the office of the Idaho attorney general, and Blackfoot attorney Justin Oleson, Rowland's legal representative.
Rowland did not appear in Wednesday's hearing which was livestreamed via Zoom. The hearing was rescheduled for Dec. 29 at 10 a.m. and will be held in person at the Bingham County Courthouse.
Rowland was charged Dec. 19 by the attorney general's office with aggravated battery and aggravated assault after he reportedly admitted to threatening a woman with a gun in early November.
The woman was a chaperone for a girls’ youth group with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, who personally knew Rowland, according to the probable cause affidavit.
The case was investigated by the Idaho Attorney General’s Office, which also is handling the prosecution.
The girls involved in the incident, ranging in age from 12 to 16 years old, were delivering Thanksgiving cards anonymously to church members on Nov. 9 around 8 p.m., the affidavit states. The girls delivered the “thankful turkey” cards by taping them to people’s doors, ringing the doorbell and leaving before the person answered.
The victim said the girls returned from an attempt to leave the card at Rowland’s home because they said they could not deliver it without being seen. Later in the night, the victim dropped them off to try again. After the children returned to the chaperone’s car, she began to drive away when Rowland reportedly waved her down with one hand while holding a gun in the other.
The victim said she opened her car door to tell Rowland they were just dropping something off. Rowland reportedly looked in her car through the open driver’s side door and pointed his gun at the victim. He then reportedly pointed the gun at the passenger seat where two of the teen girls sat.
Rowland then reportedly pointed his gun back at the chaperone and told her to “get the (expletive) out of the car.”
The victim said she moved to put her car in park and Rowland responded by grabbing her hair and pulling her out of the car by force. He then reportedly pointed the gun at her while holding it two inches from her head, and began yelling that he was going to shoot her.
After the victim explained she was from his church and dropping off a card, Rowland let her go and told her never to drop something off at his house again.
Oleson moved to continue the case, saying "this matter can be held in person based (on a recent Supreme Court ruling), the media attention this case has gathered. I think it is important that this matter be held in person and not livestreamed. Bingham County is able to have in-person hearings. We don't want a jury pool to be potentially prejudiced because of media attention this case has gathered which can increase because of livestreaming."
Nye wanted to proceed Wednesday with a hearing.
"It is appropriate especially in a hearing where we are not presenting evidence," Nye said. "If the court does decide to push the hearing back, we ask that it be scheduled as soon as possible as we have several conditions we would like to place on the defendant including no contact orders with some of the victims who've requested them. We would like that to happen as soon as possible."
Oleson responded that the AG's office was trying to put on conditions that the defense hasn't seen.
"We ask that they be required to file a motion and we have an opportunity to respond to that and not just be surprised at that at the hearing," Oleson said. "An additional reason this matter should be continued is if they are going to try to impose any type of conditions."
Eddins said the court always wants to err on the side of a defendant's rights before granting the request for continuation.
"However, I'm not not going to bump this out very far," he added before setting the Dec. 29 date. He granted the request for a no contact order, saying that matter can be taken up Dec. 29. "That's something I think is very important and dealt with on a timely basis."
Oleson said they have not seen any formal request for no contact or what the conditions were, and if the court should rule in favor of no contact there could be concerns on any distance requirement based upon the close community and residences of the parties.
Eddins gave no distance requirements other than no contact in person or remotely via social media or telephone.
"If your client does come into a place where the victim or alleged victims are he must completely remove himself from that location," Eddins told Oleson.