Sheriff Rowland

Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland speaks during a candidate forum in October 2020.

 JOHN MILLER/JMILLER@BCCHRON.COM

Former Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland accepted a plea deal Monday in which he will plead guilty to aggravated assault. 

As part of the agreement, a charge of aggravated battery and exhibition of a deadly weapon will be dropped.

Tags

Recommended for you