BLACKFOOT -- Saying that he's become "a distraction," Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland announced Monday afternoon that he has resigned his position, effective Aug. 1.
Rowland is facing charges of aggravated battery, aggravated assault and exhibition or use of a deadly weapon. The charges were filed in December after Rowland reportedly threatened a woman and several girls with a gun in November. The girls were part of a church group program that was giving Thanksgiving cards shaped like turkeys to people they were thankful for.
The group was attempting to leave the card on Rowland’s door for his wife without being noticed, later telling police the notes were supposed to be anonymous.
After the card was left on Rowland’s door, he reportedly exited his home, waved down the chaperone’s car, pulled her out by her hair, and threatened to shoot her. He reportedly let her go when she explained she was from his church.
The news of his resignation comes on the day Rowland had been scheduled to face trial on the charges, but that trial date was called off last week when Rowland's defense attorney, Justin Oleson, stepped down from the case, citing a lack of communication between himself and Rowland.
Rowland has a new attorney, Dennis Wilkinson, who worked with Idaho Falls Police Department Officer Elias Cerdas in an involuntary manslaughter case for the shooting death of an Idaho Falls resident. That charge was dismissed on the condition that Cerdas undergo 100 hours of firearms and use of force training and that he remain on “modified duty.”
A status conference in Rowland's case is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in Bingham County Court.
County Commission Chairman Whitney Manwaring said Monday that a list of candidates to replace Rowland will be presented to the county's Republican central committee and that list will be narrowed down to three for commissioners to decide on a replacement.
"Please accept this letter as notice that I am resigning as the Sheriff of Bingham County effective August 1, 2022," Rowland said in a letter announcing the decision. "I've devoted thirty-six years of my life to law enforcement. It is an incredible honor to have been involved with professionals across the state dedicated to this very noble service. The men and women that serve Bingham County in this capacity are singularly dedicated to the health, safety, and welfare of all its citizens. I will miss the opportunity to be of continued service."
Rowland has served as county sheriff for 12 years.
"In considering resignation, I thought what led me to this career. The feeling that I was part of something greater organized around worthy goals attracted me to this service. The feeling that I had a role protecting and serving the people in my community was a constant source of motivation during difficult times. I've experienced successes in law enforcement that will remain with me.
"I've become a distraction. Bingham County must press forward with the work at hand, and I do not want to impede that path. Recent events have, at a minimum, focused on me as an individual. Bingham County must focus on the mission and be dedicated to the business of protecting and serving its citizens.
"It is with a great deal of gratitude to the people of Bingham County that I now offer my resignation. The opportunity to serve the county in this position will always be a source of great pride. Knowing that the Sheriff's Office remains staffed by some of the finest law enforcement officers I've ever had the pleasure of working with gives me the confidence that the county remains in good hands."
As sheriff, Rowland made an annual salary of $88,904.04, according to the Bingham County payroll office. Since Dec. 13, when he was first charged, Rowland has been paid $36,720.20, not including tax withholdings.
Post Register reporter Johnathan Hogan contributed to this report.