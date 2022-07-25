BLACKFOOT -- Saying that he's become "a distraction," Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland announced Monday afternoon that he has resigned his position, effective Aug. 1.

Rowland is facing charges of aggravated battery, aggravated assault and exhibition or use of a deadly weapon. The charges were filed in December after Rowland reportedly threatened a woman and several girls with a gun in November. The girls were part of a church group program that was giving Thanksgiving cards shaped like turkeys to people they were thankful for.

Post Register reporter Johnathan Hogan contributed to this report.

