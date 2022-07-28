A judge has set Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland’s jury trial for Oct. 24.
Rowland is charged with aggravated battery, punishable with up to 15 years in prison, aggravated assault, punishable with up to five years in prison, and unlawful display of a firearm, a misdemeanor.
Rowland’s trial was set to begin Monday, but was delayed after his previous attorney, Justin Oleson, announced he was withdrawing, citing a lack of communication with his client.
Curtis Smith and Dennis Wilkinson of Smith Woolf Anderson & Wilkinson have taken over as Rowland’s defense attorneys.
Rowland announced his resignation as sheriff Monday shortly after the shift in attorneys. His resignation came seven months after multiple groups requested it, including the Bingham County Prosecutor’s Office, the Fraternal Order of Police Snake River Lodge 35, and mayor of Blackfoot. His resignation is effective Aug. 1.
Rowland is accused of pulling a woman from her car by her hair and pointing a gun at her while telling her he was going to shoot her.
The woman was chaperoning a group of girls who had left a Thanksgiving note for Rowland’s wife on his door. Rowland has said he believed the group could be someone scoping out his home.
In addition to criminal penalties, Rowland would be prevented from holding office if convicted of a felony.