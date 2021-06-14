WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Jim Risch (R-Idaho), senior member and former chairman of the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, recently announced the selection of Rupe’s Burgers in Blackfoot as the Idaho Small Business of the Month for June 2021.
Rupe’s Burgers will be recognized for its contribution to the Blackfoot community in the Congressional Record of the U.S. Senate.
In 1962, Vaughn Rupe opened an A&W restaurant in downtown Blackfoot. After nearly two decades of success, Vaughn sold the restaurant in 1978. In 1987, Vaughn’s son Kevin repurchased the property and named the restaurant “Rupe’s Burgers.” Since then, the establishment has served American classics, becoming a Blackfoot mainstay. This month, Rupe’s Burgers will celebrate 34 years of business.
In addition to its quality food, Rupe’s prides itself on its dedication to community. The Rupe family frequently volunteers and donates to nonprofits, such as the Santa’s Helpers Program, Blackfoot Distinguished Young Women, and Soroptimists International. In addition to their charitable efforts, the Rupe family puts a premium on serving and celebrating the Blackfoot community, proudly featuring memorabilia from local school sports teams and providing nearly 50 jobs to the local community.
“Rupe’s Burgers has been a mainstay in the Blackfoot community since 1987,” said Risch. “For over three decades they have served individuals and families alike while making a positive impact on the community.”
“Congratulations to the Rupe family and all the employees of Rupe’s Burgers on being selected as the Idaho Small Business of the Month for June 2021,” Risch continued. “You make our great state proud, and I look forward to your continued growth and success.”
“I’m amazed and thrilled that he picked us,” Kevin Rupe said. “We try to base everything off of customer service. There are a lot of places to eat in Blackfoot. We try to give best the customer service for every customer, that and food quality is what matters to us.”
Rupe said he has around 45 employees. Rupe graduated from high school in 1978, then graduated from Idaho State University in 1983 with a degree in marketing and management.
Idaho is consistently ranked one of the best places in the country to do business. Each month, Risch selects an Idaho small business that exemplifies the Idaho values of hard work, entrepreneurial spirit, and exceptional commitment to community.