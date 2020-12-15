SHELLEY – Jace Thatcher is the starting point guard for the Shelley Russets. It is his job to keep everyone on the team involved in the offense, lead the defense, call the plays and make sure that he is communicating with both the team and getting the instructions from the coaches on the sidelines to the team.
Not an easy job when you also have to run the offense, shoot when it is prudent, and make the right pass to the right player for the duration of the game.
The point guard is the ring leader of the team, the one who the rest of the team looks to for the right thing to do in every situation. He is the smart player, the one with the high basketball IQ on the team.
Jace Thatcher, at least to this point of the season, fits all of those needs and then some.
“The thing that has been different this year from years past is the high basketball IQ that our coaches have,” Thatcher said. “Coach Kolsen is smart, but his assistants, Keller and Cannon, are amazing from the plays they design to the defenses that they have taught us all season long. Just amazing what those guys know.”
Cannon is a product of the Shelley program years ago, before heading off to Weber State and BYU to play his college ball. Keller was an all-state player and state champion with Snake River and has coached the past couple of years, first with Snake River and last year with Blackfoot.
The two have seen a lot, played a lot and have a love for basketball they are trying to pass on to the players on the current Shelley roster of varsity players. If they have their way, they will build a winning program just like in the old says when Shelley was challenging for state titles each and every year.
The past weekend was one of learning for the young Russets basketball squad, with an arch rival team in Snake River up first, on Friday night and then a 5A school in Madison on Saturday.
There was a lot of hype going into the Friday game against Snake River, partly because of the anticipation of the game itself and because Snake River was undefeated and a big target on the schedule.
The game was hard fought from the beginning and the Russets were holding their own from the outset. Then in the fourth quarter, there was a sequence that changed everything. With Snake River leading by two points, a Shelley player was called for a foul on a drive that could have gone either way. The result was two shots for Snake River and that grew to four shots from the free throw line when the Shelley bench was called for a technical foul. Four free throws by Mitch Lindsay later and the possession going to Snake River, Lindsay again produced with a driving lay-up that made the lead eight points and Shelley star Braxton Miskin sitting on the bench with four fouls.
That is the point of the game that things got away from Shelley.
The lead grew and grew, basket by basket until Snake River was in control.
“We have looked at films and watched films until we were blue in the face,” Thatcher said. “We let one get away and let our emotions get away from us. We have learned from that one and we will be better prepared for the next game.”
The lesson was further emphasized the following day, when the Russets, emotionally and physically drained, headed into the game with Madison. The first quarter was okay and the Russets were in the game through that first quarter. From there things got away from them and the Bobcats cruised to a 52-19 win.
“We were all tired and the harder we worked, the more tired we became until we just weren’t playing like we knew we could,” Thatcher said. “It finally got to the point where we just had to play out the game and move on.”
That is what the Russets did, and from reports that came in about the Monday practice is that it was the best practice of the year for the Russets and expectations have taken another jump upwards. The next opponent is scheduled to be Teton and the team is expecting a good showing and a win, even though Teton is a tough 3A team that is unbeaten early on in the season at 2-0. Should be a good match-up.
“I love this team that we have and it could be anyone on it who steps up to become the side-kick that Braxton Miskin needs to give the Russets the 1-2 punch that they appear to need.
“Cannon Vance has that big body that if he ever learns to control it could be a real force for us and he can shoot from the outside as well,” Thatcher said. “It could be anyone else on this 11 man roster that chooses to step up, Alex Lott has a nice developing game, Jaxon Hess has a ton of ability, and Tomy Bradshaw and Treyce Jensen have shown flashes so far as well. It could literally be anyone who steps up.”
This is a team that should scare a lot of teams in the 4A half of the High Country Conference. There is not a clear cut favorite, although several teams have been mentioned from Hillcrest to Blackfoot to Skyline. You could almost add Bonneville and Shelley to that group, it is that close.
“The coaches are seeing all the strengths and weaknesses on this team and are making adjustments on what the team does so we can win more games,” Thatcher said. “The team has a lot of confidence in what we are doing and we are anxious to get on with the season.”
With an attitude like that, is there any doubt as to why Thatcher has been chosen to be the point guard on a team that is headed upwards and onward to a championship season, sooner rather than later.