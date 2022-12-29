BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The wallop of a two-day blizzard that struck Buffalo over the weekend and the sense of desperation that came with it hit home for Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams on Christmas Eve, when he trudged through the storm to check on his mother-in-law.

What is usually a 20-minute, round-trip walk became a two-plus-hour trek through snow-covered roads in frigid, windy conditions. Adams found his family member safe and sound.


