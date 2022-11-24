Red Kettle Kick off 2022

Community, Salvation Army, and SEICAA officials stand together with volunteers to kick off the Red Kettle campaign for 2022.

 KYLE RILEY FOR THE JOURNAL

BLACKFOOT — The Salvation Army and Southeastern Idaho Community Action Agency (SEICAA), partners in helping those in need, held their annual Red Kettle Campaign Kickoff for the 2022 donation season Tuesday.

Organizers with the Salvation Army and SEICAA stood together in front of the SEICAA office in Blackfoot to announce the new donation season.


