Women Talking

This image released by United Artists shows Rooney Mara, from left, Claire Foy, Judith Ivey, Sheila McCarthy, Michelle McLeod and Jessie Buckley in a scene from “Women Talking.”

 Michael Gibson/Orion - United Artists Releasing via AP

What happens when your home no longer feels like a home? When the rules of your life no longer make sense? When your body is not your own? When your children are not safe and neither are you? Do you look for justice? Revenge? Apologies? Do you make amends to keep the peace? Or do you search for something else? Something unknown, something new?

For a crime as old as sexual assault, we still struggle to find the language to talk about it. No matter how enlightened we’re supposed to have become about these things, there is so much silence, so much shame, so much anger that just hangs in the air. Isn’t it kind of sad, in a way, that the only words we’ve collectively agreed upon are “me too?”


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.