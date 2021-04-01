BLACKFOOT — Doug Sayer was appreciative of the long-range statewide transportation plan laid out by Gov. Brad Little at Premier Technology Wednesday, but he did offer a somewhat light-hearted but serious critique in how to make the plan better.
More money.
“The problem with (Little’s) plan is it’s half the money that we need,” said Sayer, the chief business officer at Premier. “We should be investing double, that’s how big the projects are.”
Little stopped in Blackfoot as part of a tour promoting the need for major statewide transportation funding which would address infrastructure needs including Interstate 15 from Pocatello to Idaho Falls and the I-15 and Highway 20 connector in Idaho Falls.
To help pay for the work, Little is promoting an $80 million a year bonding plan.
Battling congestion in a quickly growing state is a key reason behind the long-range plan.
“Having grown up in Blackfoot, I never believed there would be traffic issues in a small town like this,” Sayer said.
“We’re one of the fastest growing states in the country, and along with that comes some benefits, burdens and responsibilities. I appreciate our governor and his forward thinking, getting out in front of this. It’s not just small towns like Blackfoot, it’s Idaho Falls and the entire region. I’m seeing what’s going on over in Boise and the Treasure Valley, it’s growing really fast.”
Premier has a lot of trucking and shipping in and out of the Blackfoot facility, and he said the plan would obviously support that. He emphasized the need for safety for his employees when they’re on the road.
“Those are things people don’t recognize, how important those things are,” Sayer said. “Our priority is for the safety of the employees while they’re enroute.
When asked where Premier workers reside, he said it’s mostly split in thirds between Idaho Falls, Pocatello, and Blackfoot, even coming from as far away as Rexburg.
He was asked about recruiting and retaining employees to Premier because of the transportation needs.
“We have a real housing problem in southeast Idaho and that’s a real challenge,” Sayer responded. “We’re fixing that challenge. We’ve seen a lot of (building) permits, a lot of construction. We’ve got to keep pace with that with our infrastructure, our roads, city sewers, water. If we neglect that and just add more houses and families to the problem, it’s going to get really bad. I appreciate the vision (Little) has for it.”
With Blackfoot square in the middle of the I-15 corridor between Idaho Falls and Pocatello and the proposed widening of the freeway to three lanes in each direction, Sayer sees a definite need for such a project.
“We can go to Idaho Falls for restaurants and stores, so there’s a lot of traffic back and forth,” he added. “When (Premier) moved to Blackfoot, we recognized we weren’t just moving to a smaller town in the middle, we were just relocating to the center of a very large community. This whole region should be considered as one community because that’s how it’s utilized, not just for work but for entertainment.”
Sayer was asked if there have been any projects Premier has had to reconsider because roads or bridges couldn’t handle the weight of a project leaving the facility.
“We’ve had some pretty fragile projects, we’ve had some heavy hauling with trucks and equipment,” he answered. “The biggest challenge has been this bridge (the iconic silver bridge seen from the west side of the Premier building). But when I was poking fun at the governor for asking for half of what he really needs, the foundation for that comment is to replace that one bridge. It’s five years and $12 million just to replace that, so when he’s asking for $80 million, $12 million doesn’t go that far and that’s just one little bridge in this one little community. You can’t even imagine how many bridges we have statewide. That bridge was built in 1931 and the center pier has actually rotated and shifted. We need to replace that bridge. That’ll be a real benefit as far as employees and traffic coming in but it will also facilitate large loads going out.”
The growth at the Idaho National Laboratory is the foundation for the growth in southeast Idaho, which makes keeping up with transportation needs more vital, Sayer noted.
“(INL has) a plan of adding 5,000 employees in just the next few years to support the growth that’s going on at the national lab,” he said. “That’s 5,000 that don’t live here now, that’s the growth that’s imminent. It’s not like we’re predicting it, it is imminent, it’s coming. They’re on track to hire 700-800 this year.
“We’re growing our company, we’re hiring and onboarding as fast as we can so we can support the growth that’s out there. This infrastructure has to stay in lock step with that growth. If we wait until it’s in place and then make the investment, that’ll be the most grievous mistake.”
Highways 20 and 26 are the arteries to get employees out to the site, Sayer said. “When you add the heavy loads and the equipment and all the construction workers that are going to be traveling, I’d recommend widening them. Let’s get started.
“As we make the investment, I’m encouraged that the governor wants to make sure we talk about expanding capacity at the same time. It would be a mistake if we just replaced what we had and didn’t take the opportunity to improve it and plan for the future. I appreciate what he’s doing, I’m glad he has a vision for it and he’s out in front of it so we’re very supportive. I think all industry is supportive.”