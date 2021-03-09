Blackfoot sought both a levy and a bond at the polls Tuesday, where the supplemental levy would be used to keep salaries competitive with surrounding districts and to benefit current programs at the different schools in the district.
Blackfoot sought a $2.275 million levy two years ago for each of those two years and was seeking $2 million a year for two years during this election. They located over $500,000 that could be saved on the levy as well as the tort insurance they were previously carrying. The total net savings to the taxpayer is $28 on the levy.
For the Blackfoot bond for the technical education center they were hoping to create as well as the new elementary school that would be built to turn I.T. Stoddard Elementary into part of the Blackfoot High School campus for a total of $23.9 million. After interest and the Bond Equalization Program from the state of Idaho, the expected repayment amount is $20.07 million with a total of $102 per $100,000 of taxable property. This is an increase of $18 per $100,000 of taxable property, but a net decrease between the bond and levy together.
SNAKE RIVER SCHOOL DISTRICT LEVY
Snake River School District hired Mark Kress to replace retiring Dave Kerns. Kress took control of the office during the summer and since has identified areas where the district could save money for the next two years to provide their patrons with a little reprieve on their tax bill.
Kress noted during their December meeting that they found nearly $70,000 in savings they could pass on to the taxpayer without causing any issues with staffing or funding. The total of the current levy in front of the voters was $729,000 a year for a two-year term. Being a supplemental levy, the funds are generally used to provide some funds to make salaries more competitive for teachers and staff in comparison to neighboring areas.
SHELLEY BOND ELECTION
The Shelley School District requested a bond that would total $7.5 million from their community. The bond would receive over $2.1 million in bond equalization funds from the state which is more than they would have levied for had they opted to go that route. The reasoning to seek a bond rather than a levy was to tackle larger projects in preparation for the potential need to build a new high school in the next seven years as projected. Superintendent Chad Williams explained to the members of the school board that he felt it necessary to go this route to tackle as many different projects as possible during the next few years with plans of paying it off in a short five-year period which would match up with the current bond that the district has totaling $6.82 million.
The bond proposed by Williams would cover some major updating of current facilities including the heating and cooling of Hobbs Middle School, retrofitting the current district office into a kindergarten center, as well as other minor projects that have been identified. Each of the items will be earmarked before any funds can be allocated once the bod passes.