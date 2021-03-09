Voting taking place around county

People made their way to the polls on Tuesday to vote on different items; Blackfoot’s bond and levy, Snake River’s levy, and Shelley’s bond amount being the top issues to be decided.

 KYLE MANGUM PHOTO
BLACKFOOT -- With all precincts counted out of 24, bond and levy election results in the three Bingham County school districts with issues on the ballot showed overwhelming approval.
 
The Blackfoot School District obligation bond was looking at 82 percent approval (1,969 yes votes to 431 opposed) with a two-thirds majority required, and its supplemental levy with a simple majority required for passage was at nearly 81 percent approval (1,951-461).
 
Snake River's supplemental levy passed with 75 percent approval 412-137), also with a simple majority required.
 
Shelley's obligation bond with a two-thirds majority required also passed handily with 79 percent approval (504-132).
 
Blackfoot School District Superintendent Brian Kress and Snake River Superintendent Mark Kress were both at the Bingham County Courthouse awaiting results Tuesday night, and both were very happy at the margins the measures passed by.
 
"Now the real work begins," Brian Kress said. "We received tremendous support from businesses in the area and from patrons leading up to this vote."
 
BLACKFOOT SCHOOL DISTRICT LEVY AND BOND

Blackfoot sought both a levy and a bond at the polls Tuesday, where the supplemental levy would be used to keep salaries competitive with surrounding districts and to benefit current programs at the different schools in the district.

Blackfoot sought a $2.275 million levy two years ago for each of those two years and was seeking $2 million a year for two years during this election. They located over $500,000 that could be saved on the levy as well as the tort insurance they were previously carrying. The total net savings to the taxpayer is $28 on the levy.

For the Blackfoot bond for the technical education center they were hoping to create as well as the new elementary school that would be built to turn I.T. Stoddard Elementary into part of the Blackfoot High School campus for a total of $23.9 million. After interest and the Bond Equalization Program from the state of Idaho, the expected repayment amount is $20.07 million with a total of $102 per $100,000 of taxable property. This is an increase of $18 per $100,000 of taxable property, but a net decrease between the bond and levy together.

SNAKE RIVER SCHOOL DISTRICT LEVY

Snake River School District hired Mark Kress to replace retiring Dave Kerns. Kress took control of the office during the summer and since has identified areas where the district could save money for the next two years to provide their patrons with a little reprieve on their tax bill.

Kress noted during their December meeting that they found nearly $70,000 in savings they could pass on to the taxpayer without causing any issues with staffing or funding. The total of the current levy in front of the voters was $729,000 a year for a two-year term. Being a supplemental levy, the funds are generally used to provide some funds to make salaries more competitive for teachers and staff in comparison to neighboring areas.

SHELLEY BOND ELECTION

The Shelley School District requested a bond that would total $7.5 million from their community. The bond would receive over $2.1 million in bond equalization funds from the state which is more than they would have levied for had they opted to go that route. The reasoning to seek a bond rather than a levy was to tackle larger projects in preparation for the potential need to build a new high school in the next seven years as projected. Superintendent Chad Williams explained to the members of the school board that he felt it necessary to go this route to tackle as many different projects as possible during the next few years with plans of paying it off in a short five-year period which would match up with the current bond that the district has totaling $6.82 million.

The bond proposed by Williams would cover some major updating of current facilities including the heating and cooling of Hobbs Middle School, retrofitting the current district office into a kindergarten center, as well as other minor projects that have been identified. Each of the items will be earmarked before any funds can be allocated once the bod passes.