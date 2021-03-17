FORT HALL — Fort Hall law enforcement responded to an accident Wednesday at 7:32 a.m. involving a school bus hitting a power pole on Besto Road in the Gibson District of the Fort Hall Reservation. The impact caused a power outage in the Gibson district area affecting 300-plus homes.
Officials said no major injuries were reported. The bus driver and 10 students from Chief Tahgee Elementary Academy all walked away from the accident.
According to Fire Chief Eric King, “The bus driver and students were all checked and were sent back to school to be picked up by their family. We are thankful they are all safe.”
According to Fort Hall Police, the bus driver swerved to miss dogs on the road and hit the power pole.
Idaho Power was on the scene to restore power by 10 a.m. Community members were asked to check the Idaho Power website for updates on the outage.
Around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Fort Hall Fire & EMS was dispatched to a controlled fire that got out of control on Edmo Road on the Fort Hall Reservation.
North Bannock Fire was on the scene to assist Fort Hall Fire to help reduce the threat to homes in the area.
The acreage of the fire was unknown at press time.