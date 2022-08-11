School districts throughout Bingham County are preparing for the beginning of the new school year.
Jennifer Hatch, personnel clerk for the Blackfoot School District, said their school year will start on Aug. 23 for students in kindergarten through ninth grade. Everyone else will start the next day on Aug. 24. She also explained that for that first week only, students will be released two hours early.
“The purpose of that is letting the kids ease back into the routine,” she said. “It’s also so the kids can leave the school before the building gets too hot.”
Hatch said she looks forward to seeing all the students again.
“I look forward to getting back into the routine,” she said. “And seeing the kids and their happy faces again.”
Hatch encouraged the students to come back ready to learn and to prepare themselves for the new year.
“We hope they come back excited to learn,” she said. “We are excited to have them back.”
Students in the Snake River School District will be returning to class on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Superintendent Mark Kress said teachers have already come back to work.
“We welcome our students back and several new families into our community,” he said. “We wish them the best.”
Kress said he looks forward to starting a new school year that will be close to normal after the pandemic.
“We look forward to having the most normal year we can after two years of the pandemic,” he said. “We will focus on academic achievement as well as health and safety focus.”
Aberdeen students start the new school year on Monday, Aug. 15. School registration and orientation will be held on Friday, Aug. 12, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. according to the district’s website.
Students in Aberdeen will have a five-day week for the first five weeks of the year. They will change to a four-day week after Harvest Break.
More information about the new school year can be found on each district’s website.