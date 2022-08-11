Blackfoot School District building

Blackfoot School District administrative office building.

 JOHN MILLER/JMILLER@BCCHRON.COM

School districts throughout Bingham County are preparing for the beginning of the new school year.

Jennifer Hatch, personnel clerk for the Blackfoot School District, said their school year will start on Aug. 23 for students in kindergarten through ninth grade. Everyone else will start the next day on Aug. 24. She also explained that for that first week only, students will be released two hours early.

