BLACKFOOT — Blackfoot Police Chief Scott Gay has officially retired. The city held an open house in his honor on Thursday at City Hall.
Chief Gay joined the Blackfoot Police Department in 1983 as a dispatcher when he was still a senior in high school. In 2019, he was appointed as the chief. He described the feeling of retiring as an odd feeling.
“It’s all I’ve done for pretty much all my adult life,” he said.
Chief Gay explained that the part of his career that he is the most proud of is the people he has worked with over the years.
“Police officers are sometimes viewed as evil in the world’s eye,” he said. “But I’ve never worked with a more caring and loving group of people.”
During his retirement, Chief Gay plans to do a lot of fishing and golfing. He said he’s not planning on doing anything major right now.
“I’m just going to kind of start off slowly and see where it goes,” he said.
Chief Gay also thanked his family for all the support they’ve given him throughout his career.
“It takes a special family to support a police officer,” he said. “I’m very fortunate.”
During the open house, various members of the police department stood and shared their favorite memories of Chief Gay. There was laughter as well as a few tears shed. The ceremony ended with Gordon Croft being sworn in as the new chief of police by Blackfoot Mayor Marc Carroll.