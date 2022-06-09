BLACKFOOT — The Blackfoot Police Department will be getting a new chief of police now that Scott Gay is retiring after a nearly 39-year career. The new police chief will be Capt. Gordon Croft, who’s been with the BPD for 22 years.
Croft was approved as the incoming chief on Tuesday by the Blackfoot City Council with a unanimous vote to take the position as soon as Chief Gay is officially retired.
“Chief Gay, we’re sorry to see you leave. You’ve done a lot of tremendous things in the several years you’ve been the chief of police, and we thank you for your service,” said Blackfoot Mayor Marc Carroll. “We’ve spent the last couple months talking about things and I’ve been doing some leg work in vetting (Croft) as I did with Chief Gay, but it gives me great pleasure to nominate Gordon Croft as the next chief of police.”
Gay will officially be retired on June 30, and there will be a celebration of his career on that day at city hall from 1-3 p.m. that will be open to the public.
Gay said he’s decided to retire now because he wants time to be able to take a break from his cell phone and see family and friends more. He’s excited to be able to attend a family reunion without the chance of being called out.
“What I’m most proud of is working with the group of guys I have over the past years,” Gay said.
Croft was born in Pocatello and has lived in Idaho nearly his whole life.
“I went to high school down in Utah but I got back as soon as I could,” Croft said.
Before becoming a police officer, Croft was an EMT who wasn’t attached to any agency, and before that he worked in motorcycle and RV sales, but he’d always been interested in police work.
“I was 26 years old when I decided I needed to make a long-lasting career decision,” Croft said. “I think the ultimate decision that made me decide was I felt bad about some of the hooligan things I did when I was a teenager and wanted to somehow repay my debt to society.”
Croft attended Police Academy through the Idaho State University Law Enforcement Program and graduated in 2000. At the time his wife was also working on her degree and they had two small kids at home, so trying to work full-time and go to school full-time resulted in “lots of sleepless nights.”
Croft applied twice for the Blackfoot Police Department before he was hired. In order to become an officer he had to go through an extensive background check and a psychological polygraph.
“Back in that day you would be fighting against upwards of about 60 to 80 other applicants for one position,” Croft said.
“It was extremely competitive to get a police department job,” Croft said. “Now we’re having a hard time trying to find cops.”
Croft served as a patrol officer before being promoted to patrol sergeant in 2003, and then became a detective working assignments that ranged from narcotics to property crime in 2009. By 2019, Croft had been promoted to captain of the Blackfoot Police Department.
Croft said climbing through the ranks of the police department took “hard work and dedication.”
“The funny thing is that I can think of as early as five years ago when I had zero desire to be the chief of police ‘cause I don’t think it’s something that people strive to do,” Croft said. “It’s never been a lifelong goal to be a chief of police. It’s been a goal to be a cop.”
“I think ultimately there comes a point in your career where you see a need to put good, honest officers on the street and make the paradigm shift from working the streets to wanting to train and develop new police officers to take your place,” Croft said.
Croft added that while they will do small tweaks to how the police department is run, he’s had the opportunity over the last six years to provide input because Chief Gay has been open to it.
“I’m really proud of what we’ve created over the last six years,” Croft said.