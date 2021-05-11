DILLON, Mont. — A Snake River High School graduate was among two University of Montana Western student-athletes recognized for achieving the highest-grade point averages of the 2021 graduating class at the 124th annual commencement ceremonies.
Sean Miller, son of son of of Kent and Danette Miller of Blackfoot, received the Rush Jordan Award and McKenna Fink received the Zella K. Flores Award.
First awarded in 1958, the awards are presented each spring to a man and woman having the highest academic standing. Rush Jordan was Montana Western’s president from 1946-56. Zella K. Flores was an associate professor of Education at UMW from 1949-58. She was one of the founders and a past president of the Montana chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, a national educational society for women.
Miller, a quarterback from Blackfoot who led Snake River to a state championship in 2014, was recently selected to the National Football Foundation’s Hampshire Honor Society. He is a two-time Daktronics Scholar Athlete and three-time academic all-conference selection. Miller completed his degree in business administration.
Fink, a setter from Highland, Calif., ranks third all-time in career assists for the Bulldog volleyball program. She is a three-time academic all-conference selection and two-time Daktronics Scholar Athlete who earned a degree in elementary education.