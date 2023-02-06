Broncos Payton Football

Denver Broncos new head coach Sean Payton is introduced during a news conference at the team’s headquarters on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in Centennial, Colo.

 AP Photo/David Zalubowski

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Sean Payton is bringing an old-school style sown by his mentor Bill Parcells and steeped in discipline and accountability as he takes over as the Denver Broncos’ new head coach.

One thing that means is that Russell Wilson will no longer have his own entourage at the team’s headquarters as he did this past season.


