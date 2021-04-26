BLACKFOOT — For the second time in a 10-day period, a Bingham County dispatcher has been recognized for her efforts in helping to save a life.
According to Sheriff Craig Rowland, on April 22 at approximately 3:47 a.m., the Bingham County Emergency Services Dispatch Center received a 9-1-1 call reporting a 41-year-old female unconscious and not breathing.
Rowland said 9-1-1 Communications Officer Samantha Cuttlers provided the caller with CPR instructions using emergency medical dispatch procedures, which enabled her to provide step-by-step instructions to the caller on how to perform the life-saving technique.
During Cuttlers’ EMD-CPR instructions she simultaneously dispatched emergency medical units and provided them with vital information and directions to the location of the crisis, Rowland said. Shelley Quick Response Chief Lyle Barney stated the female patient was alive and doing okay when she was transported to the hospital.
“Because of Officer Cuttlers’ exemplary professionalism, confidence and competency, the patient is alive today,” Rowland commented.
Officer Cuttlers as well as every Bingham County 9-1-1 Emergency Communications Officer (ECO) is required to complete the following: a six-month structured one-on-one in-house training program with a certified ECO Training Officer, complete a sanctioned Emergency Communications Officer Academy to receive state certification. Additionally, the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office requires all ECOs to be certified through a nationally recognized program as Emergency Medical Dispatchers (EMD), as well as first aid and CPR.
“The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office is proud of the actions of Deputy Cuttlers and take pride that she is a part of our team,” Rowland added.
Dispatcher Layton Powell also earned a commendation for helping to save a woman’s life April 13 during National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.