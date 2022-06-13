SHELLEY — U.S. Sen. Jim Risch, senior member and former chairman of the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, announced the selection of Cox’s Honey in Shelley as the Idaho Small Business of the Month for June 2022.
Cox’s Honey will be recognized for its contribution to the Eastern Idaho community in the Congressional Record of the U.S. Senate.
Founded by Orville Cox in 1927, Cox’s Honey has received national recognition for the consistency and flavor of its raw, unfiltered clover and creamed honey. Using Orville’s original straining process, the Cox family prides themselves on preserving honey’s healthy pollens, enzymes, and vitamins in the million pounds of honey they package each year.
According to the company’s website (coxshoney.com), Orville Cox settled on a small piece of acreage in rural Idaho nearly 100 years ago when homesteading meant farming, and farming required beekeeping to support the vitality of the crops.
The website’s About page says “Orville noticed his honeycombs were dripping with honey and the hives were outpacing his fields, so he set up a little roadside stand and began selling some of his honey. Soon Cox’s Honey was born and then, as now, the family maintains the same hands-on, artisanal philosophies that focus on flavor and preserving the inherent healthful benefits nature provides. We continue to use the high-touch and personal processes Orville put in place. We take joy in hand-filling, testing and tasting our honey to ensure quality. Staying true to our family traditions has always been our driving force.”
Cox’s Honey says its commitments with their product are to keep their honey 100% real, with no additives, preservatives or artificial flavors; raw, with honey that’s alive with healthy pollens, enzymes, vitamins and phytonutrients; and honest, farmed, packaged and distributed with integrity, consistency and family traditions since 1927.
Cox’s Honey is well loved in the Shelley community where the business sponsors local athletics, supports Shelley High School, and actively participates in local events. This month, Cox’s Honey will open a new retail sales floor, allowing them to expand their product line and better serve their local customer base.
“I commend the Cox family for preserving a century old family tradition,” said Risch. “Your great work is a testament to the sweet treasures of Idaho’s agricultural industry.”
“Congratulations to Cox’s Honey and its employees on being the Idaho Small Business of the Month for June 2022,” Risch continued. “You make our great state proud, and I look forward to your continued growth and success.”