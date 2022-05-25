The day after the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Dave Archuleta -- a former tribal court judge and the Democratic Party candidate for the state Senate in District 30 -- called a press conference at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel where he stood next to 21 empty chairs.
The shooting left 19 children and two adults dead after a gunman opened fire after entering Robb Elementary School. The chairs that Archuleta stood next to symbolized the lives of people who were murdered.
“Another school shooting ... where’s the outrage? I don’t see it going on here in Idaho,” Archuleta said.
He pointed out that there was a shooting at Rigby Middle School in May 2021 that left two students and one adult with non-life-threatening injuries because a teacher was able to disarm the shooter and detain her until law enforcement arrived.
“We should be outraged. What have we become as a society when this becomes routine?” he said.
Julie VanOrden -- who served in the Senate in place of Steve Bair during the 2022 legislative session and who will be Archuleta's Republican opponent in the November general election -- told the News Chronicle after the press conference, “My heart went out to the parents and the family members of the children and adults who had their lives taken in that incident. Just heartbreak, to have something like this happen.”
Archuleta called on Gov. Brad Little to create a task force made up of professional citizens to address school violence.
“If Brad Little is governor of the state, he needs to step up right now and do something about it,” Archuleta said.
Archuleta felt it would be important to have mental health professionals on this task force as well as National Rifle Association lobbyists, “because they need to be a part of the solution.”
“We’re so busy yelling at each other that we’re not listening. So if we have them at the table with us, maybe we can come up with some sensible solutions,” Archuleta said.
Archuleta also called for major capacity magazines and Kevlar piercing rounds to be banned.
“Our policemen and our police dogs wear vests to protect them, but then they make these bullets that go through those and kill our officers. Those need to be banned,” Archuleta said. “The only reason they have those is to be able to kill more people.
“Is Dave Archuleta gonna take your guns? No, I can assure you of that. Is Dave Archuleta gonna control the amount you can have in a magazine? Yes, but he’s going to do it with a task force,” he said.
VanOrden agreed that the governor should start a task force with mental health professionals and the gun industry involved, but didn’t agree with banning the materials Archuleta referenced.
“I don’t think that’s the answer here. I think it’s working together with both industries, with the gun industry and our mental health professionals to address both issues together. I think it’s a combination,” VanOrden said.
Archuleta said he didn’t want to speak as a politician, but rather as a citizen who wants to stop these tragedies.
“I’m not emphasizing my candidacy today, because this is not about politics, this is about saving our children. This is about stepping up as citizens of Idaho and saying enough is enough,” Archuleta said. “Prayers and our thoughts are not saving these kids. We need to quit with the slogans and do something as a government.”