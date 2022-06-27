BLACKFOOT — The City of Blackfoot is proposing an increase in sewer and water fees in order to repair and replace old infrastructure, update the water system and hire specialists to manage that system. In addition to already proposed increased fees, the increased rate will amount to around 17% over a three-year period.
After originally planning to hold a public hearing at the city council meeting on June 7 to discuss an increase in sewer and water fees of 5.8%, the city is instead planning on holding the public hearing either in August or September. This is because city officials forgot to give the public advance notice, which is required by law.
“It was an oversight on the part of the city. We intended to do it on the June 7 meeting but there was an oversight in not recognizing that we had to post it two weeks in advance of the meeting,” said Mayor Marc Carroll. “We decided rather than put it on the agenda for the July 5 meeting and increase the water rate, if it passes, we’re just going to do it again in two months, so we’re just going to wait and do it all at once.”
Not including sewer and sanitation, the city has not increased its water rate in 10 years, according to the mayor, even though in the past it’s been recommended to the city. He felt that for the past 10 years the city should have been increasing the rate by 3% every year or other year so as to not do it all at once.
The mayor said city officials in the past haven’t raised the rate because “the timing isn’t right or whatever. They don’t want to take on public wrath, so they keep kicking the can down the road. We’re at a point right now where we have to start investing in the infrastructure.”
Much of the rate increase will go to building the capital improvement fund, in order to update old and out-of-date water infrastructure.
While the city replaces water pipes when they work on roads, they don’t have the funding to catch up the entire city’s water system. In some places, the old water pipes have completely eroded, leaving just a carved out dirt pipe.
“We haven’t had the build up in budget to where we can go in and do repairs, do replacements before the sewer line just caves in completely,” Carroll said.
The city also intends to update its water system by hiring an engineering team to design chlorination skids to place at each of the city wells in order to treat the water and prevent an E.coli or chloroform infection. Managing this will require a level two operator, who the city intends to hire with the increase in funding.
“If we’re actually going to treat the water and do it on a regular basis, we’re going to need someone who is licensed to do that,” Carroll said.
With the new water rates, water users will have to pay $1.54 per 1,000 gallons they use that go over 15,000 gallons a month.
“We’ve got five or six households that are using way over 500,000 gallons a month during the summer to water. We’re going to be targeting them with the new rates,” Carroll said.