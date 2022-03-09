Voters in the Shelley and Aberdeen school districts overwhelmingly approved supplemental levies in elections held Tuesday.
Shelley Joint School District 60 was asking for $575,000 for two years, which factors to $255 per student. There were 253 patrons voting in favor of the levy, or 79.81% with a simple majority required for passage. There were 64 voting against the levy, or 20.19%.
Aberdeen was asking for $950,000 for two years, factoring to about $1,369 per student. It passed handily with 115 voters in favor (77.18%) and 34 against (22.82%).
Supplemental levies are put forward every two years to help school districts with the rising costs of education.
Supplemental levies are wide reaching across the state of Idaho, with 81% of districts utilizing them to account for the rising costs of education. Shelley was asking for the same amount they’ve sought for every supplemental levy since 2014 and it’s been renewed every two years since then.
“I would like to be able to say this is exactly what the supplemental levy is being used for, only for this or only for that but really the supplemental levy touches everything. It touches every single program in the school district,” Shelley Superintendent Chad Williams said before the election.