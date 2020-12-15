SHELLEY – When you start to build a high school basketball team, whether it is a boys’ or a girls team, you either start with a star player and then go looking for a point guard, or vice versa. If they end up being one and the same, then all the better, but you need to start there.
In the case of the Shelley Lady Russets, coach Jessica Carlson came up aces in both counts.
Since taking over the program just about a year ago, Carlson has had the benefit of having Kassidy Arzola as her point for about half of a season a year ago. This year, she has a prize in freshman Brinley Cannon, who appears to be the real deal when it comes to a point guard and possibly the star player as well.
She can do it all — handle the ball, pass, shoot, lead the team and shoot free throws down the stretch when they are needed the most.
“I have been playing basketball all my life,” Cannon said. “It is in my family and everyone who is in the family plays basketball.”
Not only does the entire family play basketball, but they have been involved in coaching as well and the family has been instrumental in the development of all the kids as players.
“I have siblings who have all played basketball,” Cannon said. “It has been a lifelong experience so far and I am sure that it will all continue until I get through college.”
The Lady Russets did not start the season the way many people were hoping they would. They had nearly the full team from last year back, only graduating a couple of players and they had their coaching staff back from a mid-season makeover that occurred in December.
There was experience and the team only seemed to lack some size. The Lady Russets opened the season back on Nov. 17 with a game against the recent powerhouse Sugar-Salem, the team Idaho coaches have tabbed as the best team in 3A.
The result was probably not what the fans of the program wanted to see, a 58-21 loss, but let’s face it, this was a tough game to open the season with under the best of situations.
There were other losses that followed, including a 56-52 loss against 5A Idaho Falls, where the team was beginning to show the promise they had, especially with Cannon at the point.
“We really thought that the Idaho Falls game was going to be the start of a winning streak,” Cannon said. “It didn’t turn out that way and showed us that we still had things to work on.”
The biggest problem the Lady Russets have had is fitting all of the pieces together, how to transfer the work in practice to the work needed to be done on the floor during a game.
“We would have good starts and bad finishes or bad finishes after a good start,” Cannon said. “It is just hard right now to put it all together, to be a single team and not pieces of a team here and there. We are working on it and it is getting better.”
Nobody is going to say that the Lady Russets will now run off five or six straight wins, after all, The team they beat last Friday night was South Fremont, who has posted a 1-7 record and have their own demons to exorcise from this point on. Are the Lady Russets getting better? You bet they are and a lot of it has to do with the young lady running the point.
“So far, it has been a lot of fun, just playing and learning, and there is so much to learn,” Cannon said. “I mean, I know that it is still basketball, but everyone has something to share, whether it is seniors with the experience, or the coaches who have been there before and can add stuff like college and different workouts and stuff to what we do in practice to get ready for the games.”
The Lady Russets wish that the stands could be filled with fans and fellow students because the atmosphere has been tough without the support during the games that used to be there. It may have made a difference, especially with fellow students cheering them on and Shelley has a great student body.
“It is just different not having fans in the stands,” Cannon said. “The atmosphere isn’t the same and especially the students section, the kids we see each day in the hallway have always been so supportive, it is tough not having them around.”
Whatever happens the rest of the this year, the Shelley Lady Russets will be getting better and lot of what happens from here on out will be due in a great part to the contributions of Brinley Cannon, the point guard now and in the future.
Cannon can do it all, drive, dribble, pass, shoot and keep the rest of the team focused and on point. That will lead to wins down the line, maybe not today or tomorrow, but soon enough that she might just get the chance to hoist one of those coveted Idaho State Championship banners in the next few years.
It could also lead to a college scholarship which is something that Cannon would like to take from her high school experience.
“I want to play college basketball at the Division I level,” Cannon said. “I don’t know where, but I know I want to give it a chance and if I am good enough, I hope that somebody out there will want me and what I can offer a team.”