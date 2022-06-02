The Shelley-Firth Quick Response Unit (QRU) is putting together a proposal to acquire an ambulance for their services so they can have a faster response time to the calls they answer. They went before the Shelley City Council at their May meeting, not to request funding from the city, but to ask for community support.
“We just went to them so they were aware of what we were working toward and asking for their community support, and we did the same thing with the Firth city council,” said Lyle Barney, EMS chief for the Shelley-Firth QRU.
The proposal they’re working on will go to the Bingham County commissioners and it will attempt to show how the money they pay Idaho Falls and Blackfoot for ambulance service to their area can be used for the purchase. In addition, they’re requesting funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) according to Whitney Manwaring, commission chairman.
The plan is to hold a public hearing sometime soon to gather public input on the proposal, but the date for that meeting has not been decided yet.
The QRU, started in 1976 directly by farmers, has been around long enough that there was a time when they were dispatched by pagers.
“It started out with some farmers and people in the community that felt that we needed some medical support, so they purchased medical equipment on their own and made contact with dispatch to be able to be dispatched to the calls,” Barney said.
Currently the QRU has 42 volunteer EMTs on their roster and they’re a non-transport service, which this proposal aims to change.
Depending on the location of the caller, their average response time is four to eight minutes to arrive and stabilize the patient, and decide whether they need emergency transport. If that ambulance transport is needed, the average time of response currently is about 20 minutes, and if the QRU was able to acquire an ambulance, they would be able to transport a patient right after they respond.
As the population in Bingham County has grown, so has the need for emergency transport. When Barney started on the force in 1991, they had 217 calls, and in 2021 that number grew to 762 responses.
“We’ve reached the point now that with our increased population that it’s no longer a want. It’s a need, and we need to have it for our community so that we can have a faster response time because of call volume for both Idaho Falls and Blackfoot, sometimes they’re a little bit delayed,” Barney said.
But the county commission is hesitant to commit to funding the proposal, and a final decision has not been made.
“Basically our final decision isn’t made. I’m just saying going through the numbers and the money that we might not have the money available to help purchase an ambulance,” Manwaring said.
The commissioners told the QRU to go before the Shelley and Firth city councils to fill them in on the proposal.
“In the meantime we’ve got different things we’ve come up with for where that ARPA money is gonna go to and right now we’re looking at a jail expansion,” Manwaring said. He said that while they were approached with the proposal this year, they’ve been looking at doing a jail expansion for several years.
Another issue Manwaring brought up is that they’ve already committed to purchasing a new ambulance for the Blackfoot Fire Department.
“The county is responsible to provide ambulance services for the county residents and for years we’ve contracted through Blackfoot Fire. They run an ambulance service for the city and the county both,” Manwaring said.
Barney wanted to put this proposal in now because the population in Bingham County is going to keep increasing, and that will increase wait times for ambulance response, so they want to get ahead of that issue before that happens.
“We’re doing this for the community. The need is there for the community. It’s not for us, we’re trying to provide a better service,” Barney said. “We’ve outgrown the non-transport system and we now need to be able to have a transport agency.”