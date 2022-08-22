SHELLEY — The Shelley-Firth Quick Response Unit (QRU) will be holding a community meeting on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Shelley Fire Station. Citizens can ask questions about the QRU and about their plan to acquire ambulance service in order to shorten transport time for people under their jurisdiction.
“We’re going to discuss our proposed budget on getting an ambulance and seeing what kind of community support we have,” said Lyle Barney, Emergency Medical Services Chief of the QRU.
The QRU said that they invited the Bingham County Commissioners and the Shelley City Council to attend the meeting. While the city clerk confirmed that Mayor Stacy Pascoe wouldn’t be able to attend, it’s unknown if any of the council or the commissioners will be in attendance. If not, the comments made at the meeting will be brought forward to the Bingham County Commission.
“After this meeting our fire district commissioners will be setting up an appointment to meet with the Bingham County Commissioners,” Barney said. He hopes that will happen by around mid-October, but that’s not guaranteed.
Barney isn’t aware of a deadline when the final decision needs to be made by the county, “but the sooner we can get an answer and be able to move forward if it’s approved, the better it is for the citizens of the Shelley and Firth communities,” Barney said.
“(Community members will) learn what the QRU is, that we’re all ... volunteers that serve the community 24/7. Each and every person has a job and they do this on their days off or at night so there’s a lot of effort that’s put in by all the volunteers and we’ve reached the point that we can’t do it based on total volunteers, that we now need an ambulance service that will be a paid service,” Barney said.
In addition to acquiring ambulances, they’ll begin to pay seven paramedics and 14 EMTs. Nobody will be brought on full-time, and instead they’ll rotate through 24-hour shifts. They’ll also keep volunteers on the force with the paid positions.
In addition to the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money they’ve requested, Barney said they’ve also requested money from “several different locations. We’ve put in for grants that have been denied. So we’re using every avenue we have to provide a faster emergency service for our communities.”
“The grant through the state of Idaho was denied because we’re not a transport system. If we were we probably would’ve been granted the ambulance which doesn’t really make a lot of sense to me because that’s part of us becoming transport is getting an ambulance,” Barney explained.
If the ambulances are acquired they’ll initially be stored at the Shelley Fire Station when not in use, and Barney said they have room for three ambulances there.
With the population growth Bingham County has had, so have the emergency calls the QRU has responded to. In 2022, they responded to around 481 situations, and Barney said that September through December is when “we really seem to get more calls.”
“Our call volume has reached the point where we can justify having an ambulance to better serve our communities,” Barney said.
When Barney started on the force in 1991, they had 217 calls, and in 2021 that number grew to 762 responses. He expects that as more people move here the call volume will increase even more than it already has.
“And that’s just due to the call volume of the supporting agencies that’s been transporting for us. Their call volumes have increased a lot as well, so we’re just trying to make it so that the community actually gets faster transport,” Barney said.
“There’s just a lot of growth and it’s just something we definitely need to look into if that’s the direction we need to go,” said Whitney Manwaring, chairman of the Bingham County Commission.
Barney said that without ambulances for the QRU, transport times for emergency services could increase and there could be delays, which would put citizens under their jurisdiction in more danger.
“Our other supporting agencies, Blackfoot and Idaho Falls due to their call volume will sometimes get delayed. It’s not any fault of their own, it’s just they’ll have their ambulances out. And there could be a delayed response for our community,” Barney said.
Manwaring wasn’t yet sure if he would be able to attend the community meeting, and he wasn’t aware of whether the other commissioners would be able to attend due to their schedules.
“We just thought it was important for the community, they’ve probably heard some people maybe complain a little bit on the response time but people have not come to us to complain so that’s why we thought it would be good for them to have a meeting with the community and get some input,” Manwaring said.
“We like to have input from whatever area is coming to us with whatever particular problem and get ideas and directions and get some input and try to make the best decision we can and then also try to be fiscally responsible for the taxpayers of the county,” Manwaring said.