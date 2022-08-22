SHELLEY — The Shelley-Firth Quick Response Unit (QRU) will be holding a community meeting on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Shelley Fire Station. Citizens can ask questions about the QRU and about their plan to acquire ambulance service in order to shorten transport time for people under their jurisdiction.

“We’re going to discuss our proposed budget on getting an ambulance and seeing what kind of community support we have,” said Lyle Barney, Emergency Medical Services Chief of the QRU.

