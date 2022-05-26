SHELLEY – It was a class of 157 strong that gathered before friends, family and well wishers at Shelley High School Tuesday as the class of 2022 was presented by Principal Burke Davis to the Shelley Board of Trustees as having met all the requirements of the Idaho State School Board and the Shelley School District for graduation.
There were smiles and thought-provoking faces alike during the Processional March into the gymnasium for the presentation of the graduates.
There were the usual valedictorian and salutatorian speeches that said all of the things you would find at a high school graduation. The good wishes were spread out over the entire class of 2022 and the people gathered to witness the celebration.
There were the usual gimmicks and handshakes and greetings as the graduates filed into the ceremony two by two and were followed with the presentation of colors in front of a good portion of the patriotic citizenry of the town of Shelley.
It was the thought-provoking messages sent out by Davis to the assembled masses that probably struck home the closest to one’s heart when he said. “Become the best version of you, not the best version of someone else.”
And Davis closed with, “To be successful in business, in sports or in life, you must continue to grow.”
With that, Davis then presented the class of 2022 to the Board of Trustees of the Shelley School District and they were accepted by Trustee Kara Higham on behalf of the School Board.
The Class of 2022 were represented on the stand where all of the honorees were seated by Senior Class officers Logan Longhurst, Cole Shumway and Ashley Shaw; student body officers Brock DeRoche, Traegan Webb, Kate Driscoll and Izabelle Harker; Senor Class advisors Marianne Frost and Hayley Remington; and district Administration, Superintendent Chad Williams, Davis, and Cortney Markham, assistant principal.
Once the graduates moved their tassels from the right to left, signaling that they had graduated, they let loose with the traditional shower of confetti and a loud cheer.