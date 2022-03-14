SHELLEY — Shelley High School has honored Ellie Beckett as a Student of the Month.
In a presentation at the most recent Shelley School District Board of Trustees meeting, Principal Burke Davis and Superintendent Chad Williams made the presentation.
Some of the comments made by teachers at the high school are listed below.
“Ellie is a genuinely nice person. Her smile is contagious and she is an amazing young lady!”
“Ellie is a great student! She is very kind and considerate. She works hard and puts pride in her work. While Ellie has only been in my class for a short while, you can tell what kind of person she is and she is one of those types of student that you wish you had 30 of in a class! I look forward to watching her continue to soar and reach her goals.”
“Ellie is an amazing young lady! She has been one of my captains on Reds this year and has been such a wonderful leader and role model for the rest of the team. She is motivated, hard working and just a pleasure to work with and be around. I have appreciated her so much and will miss her greatly.”
“Ellie is a vivacious student. She is always smiling and seems to just love life. In class, she is always on top of her game, is very conscientious of what she is learning. She loves to help others, is kind to everyone. I have really enjoyed having her in my classes for the past two years.”
In addition to the honor bestowed upon Beckett, Hobbs Middle School has announced that they have four students of the month at their facility.
Being honored are Keyan Monahan, Elizabeth Anderson, Ryker Williams, and Tyler Williams.