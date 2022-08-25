District 6 is the toughest 4A conference in the state and that’s not going to change in 2022.
Two-time state champion Skyline is loaded and ready for a run at a third-straight state title, while perennial challenger Blackfoot figures to be in the mix after reaching the state semis and finals the past two seasons.
Hillcrest, the 2018 state champion, and Bonneville, each look for improvement while Idaho Falls, which had a solid season last year in 5A, is back in the mix.
Oh, and did we mention Shelley, which finished 7-4 a year ago and reached the second round of the playoffs only to lose by one score to eventual finalist Sandpoint.
“Every time I look at the teams in our conference I lose sleep,” Hillcrest coach Brennon Mossholder said.
SHELLEY RUSSETS
After reaching the state playoffs last season, Shelley might be in line to punch its ticket again.
The Russets return 10 offensive starters, including running backs Ryker Clinger and Kaden Kidman.
Shelley was a predominantly running team last season and that likely won’t change, but coach Josh Wells said it’s time to take the next step.
“We’re continuing to develop the passing game and make teams have to defend that,” Wells said.
Shelley also had the best scoring defense in the conference at 15.45 points and returns key players at linebacker and in the secondary.
SHELLEY
COACH: Josh Wells, fourth year
LAST YEAR: 7-4, 2-2 (lost in state quarterfinals)
IMPACT PLAYERS: Ryker Clinger, sr., RB; Brecker Williams, jr., QB; Teagon Almond, sr., DB; CJ Fielding, sr., DB.
SCHEDULE
Aug. 26 vs. Star Valley (WY) at Boise State, 7 p.m.
Sept. 2 vs. Sugar-Salem, 7 p.m.
Sept. 9 at Burley, 7 p.m.
Sept. 16 vs. Blackfoot, 7 p.m.
Sept. 23 vs. Bonneville, 7 p.m.
Sept. 30 at Pocatello, 7 p.m.
Oct. 7 at Idaho Falls, 7 p.m.
Oct. 14 vs. Hillcrest, 7 p.m.
Oct. 21 at Skyline, 7 p.m.
SKYLINE GRIZZLIES
Four state titles in the past six seasons squarely puts the Grizzlies in elite company, maybe even inspiring talk of a dynasty.
That might be overly hyped praise for Grizzlies program that set its sights on a third straight state title, but the roster doesn’t lie.
“It’s nice to have experience and it’s nice to have talent,” coach Scott Berger said. “It’s extra nice to have talent and experience.”
That about sums up the Grizzlies, who return 4A Player of the Year and the state’s top recruit in Kenyon Sadiq, and seven other players who were all-conference or all-state selections.
After starting 1-3 a year ago, Skyline started to click on both sides of the ball and finished the year with six straight wins and another title.
The team’s one weakness — a relatively young offensive line — is a weakness no more.
SKYLINE
COACH: Scott Berger, 14th year
LAST YEAR: 9-4, 3-1 (won state title)
IMPACT PLAYERS: Kenyon Sadiq, sr., WR/ P/DB; Lachlan Haacke, sr., QB; Tui Edwin, sr., OL; Caden Taggart, sr., WR; Ian Galbreaith, sr., DB; Abrahn Silverio, sr., RB.
IDAHO FALLS TIGERS
The Tigers are back in 4A and add to what is already expected to be a very competitive season within the conference.
Idaho Falls defeated Skyline, Blackfoot and Hillcrest last season, but struggled against the 5A District 5-6 teams.
What does that mean for 2022?
“It will be a challenge for us,” coach Marty Duffin said. “But that’s the league we need to be in.”
The Tigers will have to replace all-conference quarterback Skyler Olsen, but senior Kael Feder is expected start.
Idaho Falls graduated 26 seniors off of last year’s team so Duffin noted there will be some competition for open spots.
IDAHO FALLS
COACH: Marty Duffin, fourth year
LAST YEAR: 6-3, 1-3 in 5A
IMPACT PLAYERS: Brendan Rasmussen, sr., OL/DL; Coltin Lyda, sr., WR/DB
BONNEVILLE BEES
It was no secret last season that Bonneville’s offense was a work in progress.
“Our offense has to improve,” coach Kevin Kempf said of a unit that averaged just 9.5 points per game.
The defense was solid and the Bees pulled off wins over Shelley and a big rivalry win over Hillcrest to earn a playoff spot.
The Bees return their best player in linebacker RJ Woods and have enough returners who saw varsity action that Kempf said he likes what he’s seen so far.
“For us we understand that building a winning culture, it takes time,” he said.
BONNEVILLE
COACH: Kevin Kempf, third season
LAST YEAR: 2-8, 2-2
IMPACT PLAYERS: RJ Woods, sr, LB; Jacob Perez, sr., QB/LB; Anthem Dahlke, sr., WR/DB; Ty Martinson, sr., WR/DB; Tommy Kempf, sr., WR/P; Tim Williams, jr., QB/RB/WR; Tivon Sakaguchi, soph., DE/TE.
HILLCREST KNIGHTS
The one good thing about a winless season is things can only get better. That’s also true of under classmen.
The Knights started 14 sophomores last season and the inexperience showed. But there was also room for optimism as four of the losses were by just one possession.
A returning quarterback in Peyton King and one of the area’s fastest athletes in running back Braxton Battleson might be a good start to get things turned around.
Aside from the returning youngsters, Hillcrest also has 12 seniors back, although with limited experience.
“We’re not panicking over last year,” Mossholder said. “We knew there would be growing pains.”
HILLCREST
COACH: Brennon Mossholder, second year
LAST YEAR: 0-9, 0-4
IMPACT PLAYERS: Peyton King, jr., QB, Braxton Battleson, jr., RB/DB; Titan Larson, soph., RB/LB.