SHELLEY – The Shelley School District Board of Trustees held their regular scheduled meeting on April 21 and had a good crowd assembled for a full agenda of items.
Included in the agenda were two individuals who applied to speak as part of the public forum and a healthy discussion of the topic was entertained between the individuals and board members.
The topic was the rapid and somewhat unexpected growth of the Shelley Work Based Academy the district has been working on in building an alternative school for students.
What was projected to be an alternative for perhaps a dozen or so students, has erupted to the point that there are now 51 students enrolled in the school and the location selected for the school has exploded with the growth.
“We did not anticipate the rapid growth of SWBA in the short time frame that we have been establishing this school,” said Mike Messick, administrator at SWBA. “We have found that there are a lot more students out there that are reaching out to us in order to have a chance to be successful in their high school years.”
Some of the complaints that were given to the board were built upon hearsay and the board brought that to the attention of the patrons.
Some of the board members asked for evidence of problems before they would be able to take immediate action, but they also promised to look into the matter fully and make determinations based upon evidence that was found to be in existence.
Trustees found it encouraging that something has drawn the interest of students who are in need and are working to find a solution to the issue. The district has been looking at a bigger building to house the SWBA and handle the expected rapid growth of full-time Kindergarten which is on the horizon for all Idaho schools.
Other than the hot topic of the night, things rolled rather smoothly through the agenda as the Student of the Month at Shelley High School was named and it is Cannon Vance, who received accolades from a number of teachers who praised the young man’s work ethic and willingness to always be there to help other students and is a standout as a member of the community and the Shelley High School family. Cannon was present with his parents for the award that was presented to him by Principal Burke Davis and Superintendent Chad Williams.
Also honored was P.E. teacher Echo Kelly who was honored by Williams for being more innovated with the ways she made physical education fun for the students by incorporating music and dance into the routines of exercising. The students have responded well to her instruction and she is very deserving of the award.
A number of policy updates were voted into the policy manual, all of them by a unanimous vote of the board.
The budget was presented and approved with the financial outlook of the district in good shape for the fiscal year.
There was also unanimous approval of ESSR funds being used to procure classrooms for the high school, Hobbs Middle School and funds to purchase HVAC for the SWBA guilding.
Approval was also sought and given for an FFA trip to the national convention by a unanimous vote.