It was championship Saturday for local golfers at the 5A and 4A state tournaments and a Shelley golfer came out on top in 4A boys’ competition.

Shelley’s Nate Nelson shot back-to-back 68s to force a playoff hole with Bishop Kelly’s Dallas Jackson and then won the 4A state title Saturday afternoon with a birdie on the par-5 No. 9 hole at Sage Lakes.

