Two new redistricting lawsuits were filed with the Idaho Supreme Court on Thursday including one from the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes.
The Coeur d’Alene and Shoshone-Bannock Tribes filed a joint challenge Thursday, which is the fourth lawsuit now pending against the legislative plan, L-3. Elmore County resident Chris Pentico filed the first challenge of the congressional redistricting plan, C-3, Thursday as well.
The tribes’ lawsuit notes L-3 splits the Fort Hall Reservation among three legislative districts and splits the Coeur d’Alene Reservation into two districts. That violates requirements in state law to preserve communities of interest in drawing legislative districts, the tribes argue. Boise attorneys Deborah Ferguson and Craig Durham are representing the tribes.
The tribes, led by Coeur d’Alene Tribal Chairman Chief Allan and Fort Hall Business Council Chairman Devon Boyer of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes, argue the state’s citizen redistricting commission “erred in striving for exact proportionality among legislative districts while ignoring other compelling state, county and tribal interests,” elevating a low population deviation between legislative districts above all other statutory requirements, including both preserving communities of interest and avoiding splitting counties.
“Mathematical nicety is not a constitutional requisite,” Ferguson and Durham wrote in the court filing on Thursday; the commission cited the U.S. Constitution’s equal protection clause, in the 14th Amendment, for focusing on population numbers as its top concern in drawing districts.
“Some deviations from population equality may be necessary to permit the states to pursue other legitimate objectives,” the attorneys wrote. “The commission erred in setting a primary goal of the smallest maximum deviation as possible to the exclusion of state and tribal interests. The Fourteenth Amendment did not demand that goal.”
The tribes are requesting the court to consolidate their challenge with two earlier challenges that have already been consolidated, one from Ada County and one from former Democratic state Sen. Branden Durst. Both those challenges focused on the county-splits issue in challenging the new legislative district plan. They argued that the commission shouldn’t have split eight of Idaho’s 44 counties in L-3, because other plans submitted to the commission split only seven counties and still came in under a 10 percent maximum variance in population between districts.
L-3 has a 5.84 percent maximum variance in population between districts.
The tribes argue that those other plans also did a better job of protecting the tribes’ communities of interest, including keeping the Coeur d’Alene Reservation within a single district, and dividing the Shoshone-Bannock Reservation among two rather than three districts, while keeping the bulk of its population in one of the two.
“These three cases involve common issues of law and fact,” Ferguson and Durham wrote in their court filing, adding, “But Petitioners also assert their own unique interests, which they respectfully contend this Court should hear and consider as it reviews the commission’s decision.”
Oral arguments are set in the Ada County and Durst challenges for Jan. 14.
The tribes aren’t asking the court to adopt any specific plan, and instead want it to direct the commission back to the drawing board. “The commission came up short in its initial attempt,” the lawsuit says. “It should try again.”
Pentico is a GOP activist who was arrested for trespassing at state offices in 2008 and convicted in 2009, a conviction he unsuccessfully appealed to the Idaho Court of Appeals.
Pentico’s lawsuit challenges the congressional plan on two technical points, regarding timing and precinct lines, and maintains that the only truly legal congressional plan is one he submitted to the redistricting commission himself. Like C-3, Pentico’s plan would split Ada County between the state’s two congressional districts. Attorney Edward Dindinger is representing Pentico in the case.
Benjamin Cover, a University of Idaho law professor who studies redistricting, said he was surprised that the congressional plan challenge didn’t target the dividing of counties, which an existing Idaho state law warns against, both for congressional and legislative district plans. C-3 divides just one of Idaho’s 44 counties. Ada County, the one with the largest population, is split nearly 50-50 between the 1st and 2nd districts.
Another plan submitted to the redistricting commission didn’t divide any counties and had a population variation between the two districts of just 102 people
Every 10 years, a citizens commission must redraw legislative and congressional district lines to preserve the one-person, one-vote principle in Idaho legislative and congressional elections, adjusting the districts for population changes shown in the most recent U.S. Census. Legal challenges are common in the process. And the clock is ticking, because whatever plans win final approval will govern elections for the next decade, starting with Idaho’s May primary election.
He argues that the new congressional district plan, C-3, is unconstitutional because it splits six voting precincts in Ada County, and also argues that the commission missed its 90-day deadline to produce a plan, though the commission’s announced deadline was Nov. 30 and the plan was submitted more than two weeks earlier.
Pentico argues that the clock for the 90 days should start on Aug. 12, when the Idaho Secretary of State issued an order establishing the commission, rather than on Sept. 1, when the commission held its first meeting, organized and elected its co-chairs, and began deliberations and hearings.