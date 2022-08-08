Festival color
Brilliant colors are a common sight during the grand entry to the Shoshone-Bannock Indian Festival.

 JOHN MILLER/JMILLER@BCCHRON.COM

FORT HALL — The Shoshone-Bannock Indian Festival is set to take place from Aug. 11 through Aug. 14.

The festival has been held since 1964, but due to the pandemic, the tribes haven’t been able to hold it. Randy’L Teton, Fort Hall public information officer, said this is the first time in two years the festival has been held.

