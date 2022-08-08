FORT HALL — The Shoshone-Bannock Indian Festival is set to take place from Aug. 11 through Aug. 14.
The festival has been held since 1964, but due to the pandemic, the tribes haven’t been able to hold it. Randy’L Teton, Fort Hall public information officer, said this is the first time in two years the festival has been held.
“We’re excited to celebrate and invite the public to join us in this cultural celebration,” she said.
Teton said this festival is the largest powwow in Idaho. When the festival was first held, it was only a powwow, but throughout the years it has grown to include other activities.
“It’s grown to a variety of different activities to appeal to everyone in the community,” she said.
Other activities will include Indian relay races, a rodeo and a softball tournament, which will include teams from Montana and Wyoming. There will even be a golf tournament for Native Americans with tribal ID cards.
In addition to the activities, Teton said there would be over 30 Native American arts and crafts vendors and over 20 food booths.
“We have a variety of plates to offer,” she said. “Indian taco, buffalo stew, lemonade stands, popcorn and Navajo style food.”
Teton said there would be two parades during the festival. The first is the Children’s Parade, which will be held on Thursday, Aug. 11 at 10 a.m. The second parade will be held on Saturday, Aug. 13.
One new category in the parade on Aug. 13 is the classic cars category. Teton said this category is for anyone with a classic car.
“If anyone has a classic car they want to show, they’re welcome to participate,” she said.
Teton said since the rodeo and relay will be held at the rodeo grounds, there will be admission fees that will vary. The prices can be found on the flyers promoting the events.
“The powwow is free and parking is free,” she said. “We don’t charge.”
There will be grand entries throughout the festival. Teton said participants are welcome to take pictures during the entries, but if they wish to take pictures of individual dancers, they will need permission from the dancer.
“We’ll be crowning the new Miss Shoshone-Bannock at the grand entry on Friday at 7,” she said.
Teton said everyone in the community is welcome to participate in the festival. She also explained that masks will be optional but not mandated.
“Everyone wants to celebrate right now after COVID,” she said. “But we recognize that COVID isn’t gone yet. We respect anyone’s wishes to wear masks.”