The graduates of Sho-Ban Jr./Sr. High School class of 2022 gathered together for their commencement ceremony Thursday and moved on to the next phase of their lives.
As 22 former high school students received their diplomas and their gifted blankets were draped over their shoulders, they reflected on their past and looked ahead to their futures.
Angela Nevarez, the class Valedictorian, reflected on how small their class was in middle school and the struggles they had to go through to get to this graduation ceremony.
“I’m proud that we made it and now we’re taking the next step into a new chapter of our lives,” Nevarez said.
“Throughout our high school years we all had our struggles,” Kree Burnett, class Salutatorian, said. “We didn’t give up because we’re here tonight.”
The keynote speaker of the night, Gaylen Edmo, also reflected on his past and offered the graduates advice for their future.
“This is only the beginning. Don’t think that it’s done now. This is a great accomplishment but this is only one milestone in life. Remember this is just the beginning,” said Edmo.
Edmo spoke to the importance of always remembering where you come from, because it helps you understand who you are.
“It’s important to always reflect on your path, and how far you’ve come. And if you just look behind you, your family and your friends and everybody that are here, that’s so special. Always reflect on that, and thank them for helping you come of age,” Edmo said.
Edmo reminded the graduates that the issues they faced growing up on the reservation are distinct from what other people faced growing up, and that they come from strong people.
“There’s issues everywhere you go but our community, and the policies that our people have faced for generations make what we face different, and it makes it distinct, and at times it can be hard to overcome those things but that’s why you need to be proud of yourselves for how far you’ve come,” Edmo said.
“You will face adversity going forward in life. It doesn’t matter if you decide to stay here on this reservation, and it doesn’t matter if you leave this reservation,” Edmo said. “Remember your blood and remember your strength because that’s important.”
Edmo spoke to how the reservation supports the graduates and wants to see them succeed, and he hoped that would give them strength.
“Find strength in what makes you happy. Your family, our culture, our traditions, the blood in your veins cause you come from strong people. All of us do, and it’s important to remember that,” Edmo said.
“You represent everyone you come from and you represent our tribe. Remember that too, in how you act and the decisions you make going forward,” Edmo said.
“We need you to succeed. We need you all to succeed as the next generation so that you can be the leaders,” Edmo said.
Both Nevarez and Burnett were proud of their class for pushing through and getting that diploma.
“Let’s give each other a high five because we did it,” Burnett said.
Nevarez offered advice for future graduating classes.
“Push through those hard moments,” Nevarez said. “Everyone is here supporting you. The community is very proud of you and your families are overjoyed when you get your diplomas.”
“I know we’ll go far in life,” Nevarez said.