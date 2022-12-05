THHS awards

Elizabeth Moss, Taitum DeGarmo, IHS Director Roselyn Tso and Travis Martin.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Nov. 18, the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes Health & Human Services (THHS) Department and staff were presented with various awards at the Indian Health Services Directors Awards Ceremony.

The director of the Indian Health Service (IHS) recognizes individuals or groups of employees whose special efforts and contributions, beyond regular duty requirements, have resulted in significant benefits to the IHS strategic goals, objectives, and programs, customers and fulfillment of the IHS mission.


