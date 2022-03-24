FORT HALL — Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson was in Fort Hall Wednesday morning to announce the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes have been awarded $7 million in federal funding to construct a new fire station.
The federal funding is part of the Community Project Funding process. Known historically as the earmark process, which Congress had prohibited since 2011 before it was restored in February 2021, the program allows congressmen to dedicate money to local governments and nonprofits for specific causes with some added oversight mechanisms.
“These are your tax dollars and either we direct how they will be spent in Idaho or else they will go to some other state or locality,” Simpson said. “We have obligations to make sure that our Indian brothers and sisters have the opportunity to do the things that are necessary to protect their communities, property and their lives.”
The Fort Hall Fire Department district covers 544,000 square acres of reservation land. For decades, the department has operated out of a combination of buildings and warehouses on Widowville Street in Fort Hall that had been repurposed into a fire station.
The crew quarters are currently located in a separate building than the fire apparatus, creating an environment that is less safe for firefighters and slightly adding to the department’s response time, says Fort Hall Fire Chief Eric King. A new state-of-the-art building will ensure the department can adequately service their community and its constituents, King said.
“This new department is not just for the (firefighters) here but for the entire community,” King said. “This is a moment that is a long time coming that started with past fire administrators. The fire department is a cornerstone of communities and what that cornerstone reflects and holds inside of it shows how strong, dedicated and reliable that cornerstone of the community really is. This station truly does not reflect how strong, dedicated and reliable the contents (of our fire department).”
King continued, “This new station will add to the growth of the community while enabling our crews to safely provide service to our community members and it will also be much safer for those who work within the walls and those who visit.”
King said the Fort Hall Fire Department employs 18 firefighters, a fire chief and assistant chief as well as one administrative assistant for a total of 22 employees. The process to construct a new station is currently in the planning and design stage, said King, adding that they are working on finding an architectural firm to develop a blueprint that matches the vision of the department and Fort Hall Business Council.
Business Council Chairman Devon Boyer thanked Simpson and his staff for the work that was put into this funding request. He said building a new fire station in Fort Hall would not be possible without his assistance.
“We have Mr. Simpson here with his staff, all of our council and all of our fighters and EMS and it’s in reference to having something change,” Boyer said. “And that’s the ability to not only respond faster and quicker but to be more reliable and house equipment that we currently can’t take care of properly. We appreciate something that can be reached now that we could never do on our own. Today marks a special occasion.”
Simpson explained that he has been an advocate for the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes for most of his career, with his connection to those on the reservation dating back to his days as a teenager moving irrigation pipe of ANL Farms.
“I always loved coming out to Fort Hall and we used to eat at a little café every day,” Simpson said. “One of my best friends in high school was Donnie Jimm and I just met the councilman that is married to his daughter. Our relationship goes back a long time and I will definitely be back when we cut the ribbon for the new station.”