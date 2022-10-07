Kort Capson
Blackfoot running back Kort Capson turned in a hard-charging effort Friday in a 28-21 loss to Skyline in a crucial High Country Conference football clash at Hartkopf Field.

BLACKFOOT -- Skyline and Blackfoot have been ranked in the top five of the 4A prep football poll all season, and the reasons why showed when they clashed at Hartkopf Field Friday night in a key High Country Conference matchup.

In a game that was played cleanly as far as turnovers up to the first two minutes of the fourth quarter, it was anyone's ball game. But then that one turnover happened when Skyline's Kenyon Sadiq intercepted a Jaxon Grimmett pass, and what had been looking like a breakthrough game for the Broncos turned into a 28-21 Blackfoot loss instead.

