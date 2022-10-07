BLACKFOOT -- Skyline and Blackfoot have been ranked in the top five of the 4A prep football poll all season, and the reasons why showed when they clashed at Hartkopf Field Friday night in a key High Country Conference matchup.
In a game that was played cleanly as far as turnovers up to the first two minutes of the fourth quarter, it was anyone's ball game. But then that one turnover happened when Skyline's Kenyon Sadiq intercepted a Jaxon Grimmett pass, and what had been looking like a breakthrough game for the Broncos turned into a 28-21 Blackfoot loss instead.
After Sadiq intercepted Grimmett's pass at the Grizzlies' 45 with 10:16 left in the game, Skyline quarterback Lachlan Haacke hooked up with Abrahn Silverio on a pass down to the Broncos' seven yard line for a first-and-goal situation. From there, Sadiq ran it in to the end zone on a sweep to the right with 5:01 left. Jacob Demott's kick accounted for the final margin.
But the Broncos didn't give up. Grimmett connected with Noa Lora on a long pass down to Skyline's 25, and then the Grizzlies were called for pass interference which gave Blackfoot a first-and-10 at the 12. It looked like the Broncos were heading toward at least a possible tying touchdown.
Blackfoot faced third-and-eight at the 10 with a minute left on the clock with a pass to Deegan Hale falling incomplete. It came down to a fourth-and-eight with 56 seconds to go. Grimmett went to Javonte King who was crossing to the left in the end zone, but the pass went past the outstretched fingertips of King by a couple of feet and that was the end of a hard-fought ball game on both sides.
Blackfoot went into the game ranked fifth in the state while Skyline, which had been at the top of the rankings before losing to Rigby the week before, was ranked second. It was a back-and-forth battle between the two teams all game long.
Instead of picking up a season-reviving win, Blackfoot dropped its fourth game in a row to fall to 3-4 overall, 1-2 in the conference. Skyline is 5-2 overall, 3-0 in the league.
"This was a tough one," said a dejected Blackfoot coach Jerrod Ackley. "We have to make a choice at this point what we're going to do with our season and if we choose to get better every day. We've played with the best teams in the state. We still have a road in front of us that gives us another opportunity. All we can do now is improve on what we do."
Skyline got on the board first with Haacke hitting Silverio on a 15-yard pass with 8:37 left in the first quarter, and the period ended with the Grizzlies up 7-0.
Bronco senior Kort Capson showed some hard running after that, capping off a drive with an eight-yard run off the left guard with 9:34 left in the first half with a Javian Ballesteros kick tying it up at 7-7.
Grimmett showed his running ability on Blackfoot's next drive before tossing a 19-yard strike to Hale to put the Broncos on top 14-7 at the 1:56 mark.
Then Skyline came right back as Isaac Harrison hauled in a 22-yard scoring strike from Haacke to tie it at halftime, 14-14.
Grimmett showed his running ability again on Blackfoot's last TD of the game with 3:47 left in the third quarter on a nice 36-yard scramble. The Broncos were called for targeting on Skyline's next series, which proved to be a costly penalty as it took the Grizzlies down to Blackfoot's 15. From there, Silverio ran it in from seven yards out just as the horn sounded to end the third period, tied at 21-21.
Skyline faces Bonneville at Thunder Stadium Friday, while Blackfoot works to regroup before taking on Idaho Falls at Ravsten Stadium Friday.
SKYLINE 7 7 7 7 -- 28
BLACKFOOT 0 14 7 0 -- 21
S -- Silverio 15 pass from Haacke (Demott kick)
B -- Capson 8 run (Ballesteros kick)
B -- Hale 19 pass from Grimmett (Ballesteros kick)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.