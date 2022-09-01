The past year has provided priceless opportunities for 4A District 6 cross country runners Nelah Roberts and Matt Thomas.
Their athletic prowess took them to meets in five states outside of Idaho. Roberts, now a junior at Skyline, repeated as 4A individual state champion last fall and placed third at the Nike Cross West Regionals in November. Along with Idaho Falls’ Luke Athay, Roberts qualified for and competed in the Eastbay Cross Country Nationals in December in San Diego. Earlier this year, she competed at Nike Indoor Nationals in New York and the Arcadia Invitational in California before repeating as 4A state champion in the girls 1,600 and 3,200. She concluded her sophomore year as the only eastern Idaho girl to break 18 minutes multiple times for the 5k (personal best 17:50.0), the second eastern Idaho girl to break five minutes for the 1,600 (personal best 4:58.06) and ran an all-time eastern Idaho best and all-classification state meet record in the 3,200 (10:30.63).
She stayed busy this summer, competing at Nike Outdoor Nationals in Oregon and attending running camps at BYU and Utah State after taking a week off.
“I’ve been gone quite a bit this summer, but I always find time to run,” Roberts said by phone.
Now a senior, Thomas placed third for the Blackfoot boys, who won their first state title since 1975 last fall, and was one of two District 6 boys to break the 15-minute barrier for the 5k by running 14:50.6 at the Garmin RunningLane Nationals in December in Alabama. In the spring, he ran at Arcadia, won the 4A boys 1,600 and 3,200 state titles, competed in the championship 2-mile (9:03.65) and 1-mile (4:15.67) at Nike Outdoor Nationals then took almost two weeks off.
“It’s always a great experience not just to run in different places, but against different competition,” Thomas said by phone. “RunningLane, everyone was there to run fast. Running in that race was something I will remember for the rest of my life.”
Roberts and Thomas share similar situations this season as upperclassmen leaders on defending 4A District 6 champion teams.
Skyline’s girls team placed third at last year’s 4A state meet with freshmen, sophomores and juniors. Now Roberts is one of the older runners.
“The last couple years, I’ve had girls to look up to,” Roberts said. “I’m an upperclassman now. I have to focus on knowing how to hype up my team and make sure they’re ready to race.”
Thomas traded off with Eli Gregory last season as Blackfoot’s No. 1 runner. Gregory, who graduated in the spring, became Blackfoot’s first individual boys state champion since 1974 last fall.
“Eli was a great teammate,” Thomas said. “He was always pushing me to work hard in practice and races. It will take some adjusting (without him), but it will be a good experience overall.”
An already talented 4A District 6 becomes more stacked this season. Idaho Falls rejoins 4A after claiming a boys team state title, boys state runner-up finish, a fourth place girls team finish and a boys individual state title in two years at 5A.
Thomas said he hopes for the best for Athay, last year’s 5A boys individual state champion, whose return to competition is uncertain as he is not yet fully healed from the foot injury that cut short his sophomore track season in April. Thomas added that a healthy Athay, Twin Falls’ Stockton Stevens and the Bishop Kelly boys will make for a challenging 4A individual state title race.
“It’s gonna be tough,” he said.
Idaho Falls and Skyline track athletes both practiced at Skyline this spring while resurfacing took place at Ravsten Stadium. The ample time around each other allowed the athletes to get to know one another better.
“They’re the team we’re closest to,” Roberts said. “It will be fun to be at more races with them.”
Roberts and Thomas are emphasizing their teams and their health this season.
Thomas said the Broncos are taking a week by week approach.
“I think the best way to accomplish an end goal is to focus week by week,” Thomas said. “As long as we work together and push each other, I think we can accomplish some pretty big things this season.”
Roberts said injury prevention will be a priority, as she has known several athletes who got injured as juniors. She also expressed excitement for a Skyline girls team which didn’t graduate anyone from the seven runners who competed at state last year.
“I think we are better than we were last year,” Roberts said. “We have quite a few freshmen girls. The girls in my grade have been running really well. I’m really confident.”
Salmon girls: The defending 2A state champions had no seniors in the group of seven who ran at state last year. Coach Teva Bragg said all but one of those seven runners have returned, and a newcomer has also joined the ranks.
Skyline girls: Part of a strong contingent of eastern Idaho 4A programs, the Grizz had no seniors in the group of seven runners who claimed the third-place trophy at last year’s 4A state meet.
Blackfoot boys: The defending 4A state champions and two-time defending 4A District 6 champions graduated two from last year’s group of seven who ran at state.
North Fremont boys: The defending 2A District 6 champions graduated two from last year’s group of seven who won the program’s first 2A state championship.
Nelah Roberts, Skyline jr.: Roberts is two-time defending 4A individual state champion and is the only eastern Idaho girl to break 18 minutes multiple times for a 5k.
Kennedy Kunz, Bonneville jr.: A two-time 4A state medalist, Kunz placed 11th at last year’s 4A state meet in 19:40.6.
Courtney Earl, Thunder Ridge jr.: The defending 5A District 5-6 individual champion, Earl placed eighth in a personal best 18:27.6 at last year’s 5A state meet.
Elanor Eddington, Idaho Falls sr.: A three-time state medalist, Eddington enters 4A this season having placed 15th in a personal best 19:08.8 at last year’s 5A state meet.
Matt Thomas, Blackfoot sr.: One of two District 6 boys to break 15 minutes for the 5k, Thomas placed third at last year’s 4A state meet for the state champion Broncos.
Porter Holt, Sugar-Salem sr.: Two-time defending 3A District 6 individual champion, Holt is also a two-time state medalist and an upperclassman leader for the seven-time defending 3A state champion Diggers.
Corbin Johnston, North Fremont soph.: District 6’s top returning placer from last year’s 2A state meet, Johnston ran a personal best 16:11.5 to finish third at state last year.
Zack Johnston, North Fremont sr.: Johnston finished in fourth in 16:16.59 right after younger brother Corbin at last year’s 2A state meet for the state champion Huskies.
Tiger-Grizz Invitational, Sept. 9: The annual meet co-hosted by Idaho Falls and Skyline at Freeman Park has 46 teams registered as of Aug. 23.
Bob Firman Invitational, Sept. 24: The national caliber meet at Eagle Island State Park was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 and already has more than 140 teams registered for this year.
Inland Empire Championships, Oct. 1: This meet will allow teams to compete on the same Lewiston course where the state meet will take place.
State championship meet, Oct. 29: Titles on the line at Lewis–Clark State College in Lewiston.