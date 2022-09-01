Matt Thomas
 By PAUL LAMBERT prsports@postregister.com

The past year has provided priceless opportunities for 4A District 6 cross country runners Nelah Roberts and Matt Thomas.

Their athletic prowess took them to meets in five states outside of Idaho. Roberts, now a junior at Skyline, repeated as 4A individual state champion last fall and placed third at the Nike Cross West Regionals in November. Along with Idaho Falls’ Luke Athay, Roberts qualified for and competed in the Eastbay Cross Country Nationals in December in San Diego. Earlier this year, she competed at Nike Indoor Nationals in New York and the Arcadia Invitational in California before repeating as 4A state champion in the girls 1,600 and 3,200. She concluded her sophomore year as the only eastern Idaho girl to break 18 minutes multiple times for the 5k (personal best 17:50.0), the second eastern Idaho girl to break five minutes for the 1,600 (personal best 4:58.06) and ran an all-time eastern Idaho best and all-classification state meet record in the 3,200 (10:30.63).

