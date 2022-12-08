Violent Night

This image released by Universal Pictures shows Alex Hassell, from left, Beverly D’Angelo (obscured), Edi Patterson, Alexis Louder, Leah Brady and David Harbour in a scene from “Violent Night.”

 Allen Fraser/Universal Pictures via AP

The holiday season is upon us and how better to celebrate than watching Santa slip several pool balls into a Christmas stocking, swing them in the air menacingly and see him cave in someone’s face?

Such is “Violent Night,” a film that clearly no one wanted but somehow nicely acts as a chaser to all the sticky sentimentality this time of year. It is billed as an “alt-Christmas action-comedy” and it may be a litmus test of who is your real tribe: If you think watching Santa try to strangle a guy with Christmas lights is funny, this is the film for you.


