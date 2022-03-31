THOMAS — Ten girls will be competing for the title of Distinguished Young Woman of Snake River Friday at 7 p.m. at the Snake River High School Auditorium.

The program is open to the public. Tickets are limited and the cost for admission is $10.

The winner will take the place of reigning Snake River DYW Taelor Thompson.

The contestants and a brief biography are as follows:

LINDSEY WILLIAMS

College Preference: Brigham Young University-Idaho

Career Goals: Obtain a BS in Special Education K-12

Talent: Piano solo (The Prayer, by Written by Carole Bayer Sager and David Foster, arranged by Kyle Landry)

CARSON SANT

College Preference: Brigham Young University-Idaho

Career Goals: Elementary Education

Talent: Violin (Orange Blossom Special)

ELLA THOMPSON

College Preference: Dixie State University/BYU Law School

Career Goals: Criminal Justice BA/Criminal Law

Talent: Vocal (Audition (Fools Who Dream), Composed by Justin Hurwitz for movie “La La Land”)

ABBY JOHNSON

College Preference: ISU, BYU, or U of U

Career Goals: Music performer or teacher

Talent: Piano (Fantasie Impromptu, by Fryderyk Franciszek Chopin)

KARLIE WHEELER

College Preference: ISU, BYU-I

Career Goals: Registered Nurse

Talent: Dance (Contemporary, by Jordan Smith)

GISSELLE TREJO

College Preference: Utah State University

Career Goals: Sports Medicine, Physical Therapist

Talent: Violin Performance (Cielito Lindo, by Quirino Mendoza y Cortés)

AVERY TEW

College Preference: University of Idaho, Brigham Young University

Career Goals: Management Accountant, Auditor, Teacher

Talent: Piano (Epilogue, by Stephen Heller)

RILEY REID

College Preference: Weber State University

Career Goals: Rancher, substitute teacher, cheer coach

Talent: Gymnastics (On Top of the World, by Imagine Dragons)

MCCALL RANSTROM

College Preference: Carroll College

Career Goals: Microbiologist

Talent: Singing (Can’t Help Falling In Love, by Elvis Presley)

ABBY LARSEN

College Preference: Brigham Young University-Idaho

Career Goals: Agribusiness Banking

Talent: Piano (Tarantella, by Albert Pieczonka)

