Lindsey Williams
Carson Sant
Ella Thompson
Abby Johnson
Karlie Wheeler
Gisselle Trejo
Avery Tew
Riley Reid
McCall Ranstrom
Abby Larsen
THOMAS — Ten girls will be competing for the title of Distinguished Young Woman of Snake River Friday at 7 p.m. at the Snake River High School Auditorium.
The program is open to the public. Tickets are limited and the cost for admission is $10.
The winner will take the place of reigning Snake River DYW Taelor Thompson.
The contestants and a brief biography are as follows:
LINDSEY WILLIAMS
College Preference: Brigham Young University-Idaho
Career Goals: Obtain a BS in Special Education K-12
Talent: Piano solo (The Prayer, by Written by Carole Bayer Sager and David Foster, arranged by Kyle Landry)
CARSON SANT
Career Goals: Elementary Education
Talent: Violin (Orange Blossom Special)
ELLA THOMPSON
College Preference: Dixie State University/BYU Law School
Career Goals: Criminal Justice BA/Criminal Law
Talent: Vocal (Audition (Fools Who Dream), Composed by Justin Hurwitz for movie “La La Land”)
ABBY JOHNSON
College Preference: ISU, BYU, or U of U
Career Goals: Music performer or teacher
Talent: Piano (Fantasie Impromptu, by Fryderyk Franciszek Chopin)
KARLIE WHEELER
College Preference: ISU, BYU-I
Career Goals: Registered Nurse
Talent: Dance (Contemporary, by Jordan Smith)
GISSELLE TREJO
College Preference: Utah State University
Career Goals: Sports Medicine, Physical Therapist
Talent: Violin Performance (Cielito Lindo, by Quirino Mendoza y Cortés)
AVERY TEW
College Preference: University of Idaho, Brigham Young University
Career Goals: Management Accountant, Auditor, Teacher
Talent: Piano (Epilogue, by Stephen Heller)
RILEY REID
College Preference: Weber State University
Career Goals: Rancher, substitute teacher, cheer coach
Talent: Gymnastics (On Top of the World, by Imagine Dragons)
MCCALL RANSTROM
College Preference: Carroll College
Career Goals: Microbiologist
Talent: Singing (Can’t Help Falling In Love, by Elvis Presley)
ABBY LARSEN
Career Goals: Agribusiness Banking
Talent: Piano (Tarantella, by Albert Pieczonka)
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.